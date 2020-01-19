Men escape ice water after truck crashed into pond in Walpole

Two men managed to escape from a truck that crashed into a frozen pond in Walpole early Sunday morning, police said. Wallpole Police Chief Joseph Carmichael tweeted that a pickup truck with two men inside had slipped on Oak Street and into a nearby pond. Carmichael, the truck was submerged in approximately 10 feet of water. The two men were able to escape through a window, the chief said. They were transported to a local hospital for hypothermia treatment.Carmichael told WCVB that an Assured Collision tow truck operator had put on a wetsuit to hang the van on his winch and that he was able to recover the pond van. firefighters also intervened at the scene of the accident. Police said an animal may have run past the truck, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle; there was still debris from the accident, including what appeared to be a bumper , in the pond Sunday afternoon.

Carmichael told WCVB that an Assured Collision tow truck operator had put on a jumpsuit to hang the van from his winch and that he had been able to retrieve the van from the pond.

Walpole firefighters also intervened at the scene of the accident.

Police said an animal may have run past the truck, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Sunday afternoon, there was still debris from the accident, including what appeared to be a bumper.

