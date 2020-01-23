Memphis Meats raises $ 161 million to build a cell-based meat factory

An investment round of $ 161 million that will be used to build a pilot plant brings Memphis Meats much closer to the possibility of producing cell-based meat for consumers – something that company officials hope will be possible in about two years from an infrastructure and regulatory perspective. will be. This final round increases the total number of funds from the California meat company that has been raised more than eight times.

Investors who participated in the announced investment round include financing leaders SoftBank Group, Norwest and Temasek, but also meat giants Cargill and Tyson Foods and company leaders of celebrities Richard Branson and Bill Gates.

Until now, Memphis Meats has produced various foods, including beef, chicken and duck, from cells using fermentation technology and breeders. These products include cutlets as well as ground meat and vice-president operations. Steve Myrick told Food Dive that he is confident in the process and quality of Memphis Meats products.

“Our hope is to be able to produce products of many kinds that people like to eat today,” Myrick said. “I think the evidence is in the pudding when people come to try our products. We think they are already creating a great consumer experience. Lifelong meat eaters have given us the feedback that the products are delicious – and very clear meat products.”

Because the products have improved, Myrick said it is time to produce them on a scale. The company has identified land in the East Bay area of ​​San Francisco where it plans to build the pilot plant, close to the current Memphis Meats headquarters in Berkeley, California, told Myrick Food Dive. The design is currently underway and Myrick said he expects it to be fully operational in 18 to 24 months.

Although company officials would not say how much meat they expect the plant will produce, they said it will be able to make all Memphis Meats product lines. Myrick said the plant is likely to start serving the local area – both consumers and food service – and use the Bay Area test environment to get feedback in the beginning. As the company further perfects its products and processes, it is likely to build comparable regional factories to serve different areas.

Memphis Meats

Support for Big Meat

Although some reports have shown bitterness between traditional meat and cell-based meat companies, the latest investment round from Memphis Meats shows little evidence of these fights. Two legacy meat companies – Cargill and Tyson – participated in this round. Tyson’s venture capital arm purchased a minority stake in the company in 2018. Cargill is a new investor, but has previously invested in cell-based meat company Aleph Farms.

“We have discovered that these companies share our belief that our food system must continue to innovate to feed humanity and feed the growing demand for meat in the coming decades, and that they see our technology as an important potential solution,” said Myrick. “From our point of view, Cargill and Tyson are very remarkable in their ability to feed countless millions of people, and they have developed a production and distribution system on the largest scale that you can imagine. So we really want to learn from them when we try our to scale up production and build a global supply chain. “

The release on the financing round includes quotes from various investors, partners and advisors from Memphis Meats, including Cargill.

“Our ongoing investment in Memphis Meats underlines our inclusive approach to the future of meat. We need all options on the table to meet the needs of customers and consumers now and in the future,” said Elizabeth Gutschenritter, director of Cargill’s alternative protein team. , in the release.

David Kay, senior communications and operations manager at Memphis Meats, told Food Dive that the company believes in a “big tent” vision on the meat market. Demand is expected to double in the next 30 years, and he said cell-based meat can help be a part of the solution. Those in the livestock industry and those in the cell-based meat trade have found “quite a few” interfaces, Kay said.

Legal barriers almost disappeared?

By the time the plant is complete and operational, the US government could be ready to permit the sale of cell-based meat, Eric Schulze, vice president of product and regulations from Memphis Meats, told Food Dive. The company has worked with federal supervisors at the FDA and USDA, which puts together a joint framework to oversee the farmed meat segment. Schulze, who previously worked for the FDA, said Memphis Meats expects to be able to sell legally in the US if it has the ability to have products on the market.

“As a former regulator, I can say that the US government is working with incredible speed, dedication and efficiency to bring these products to market,” Schulze said.

Memphis Meats

Cell-based progress

While many food companies developing new products are fighting for a first-to-market advantage, that distinction does not seem so crucial in the cell-based meat room.

“We think this is a really huge opportunity that is big enough to support multiple companies and make multiple companies successful,” Kay said.

Last year, Memphis Meats and meat-based meat companies Just, Fork & Goode, Finless Foods and BlueNalu formed the Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation. The group lobbies with the federal government, informs consumers about products and the industry and serves as a marketplace for ideas for members. Kay said the formation of this group is a milestone for industry and collaboration.

Memphis Meats is not the only cell-based meat company that is almost starting production. In the US, Just said it will be able to produce chicken-based chicken nuggets for sale as soon as it can get approval – probably in Asia. Future Meat Technologies, based in Israel, is currently building its pilot plant, which is expected to produce meat this year. Founder and Chief Science Officer Yaakov Nahmias told Food Dive that he expects to sell cell-based meat in Israel next year. And BlueNalu, a California-based seafood-producing company, released a commercialization strategy and facility design schemes last year.

Kay said that space is not all about competition now.

“We are happy that an ecosystem around cell-based meat has emerged,” he said. “In the end we believe that it is important to put a product on the market first, then to ensure that the product launch is done in the right way: with products that are safe, tasty and that consumers really enjoy.”