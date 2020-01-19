Professional wrestler Rocky Johnson died last week at the age of 75. NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro discusses his legacy with Alfred Konuwa, who writes about wrestling for Forbes.







LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

When Rocky Johnson died last week, most headlines mentioned that he was training his son, Hollywood star wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It’s a beautiful legacy, but Rocky Johnson has other accomplishments.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER # 1: Dropkick – another one. Rock with incredible drop kicks. Kicked over the head (INAUDIBLE).

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER # 2: It’s all over.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER # 1: One, two and three.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: We’ll talk about these dropkicks in a moment. Rocky Johnson first brought her to the WWF in the early 1980s, now known as the WWE. He had wrestled for two decades before becoming one of the first black world champions on the tag team.

Alfred Konuwa writes about wrestling for Forbes and he’s joining me now to talk about Johnson’s career. Good Morning.

ALFRED KONUWA: Good morning. Thank you for the invitation.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: We have to admit that we drove a YouTube rabbit hole with wrestling matches in the early 1980s.

KONUWA: (laughter) Yes.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It was a lot of fun to see Rocky Johnson against Roddy Piper, against Mr. Fuji, against the Black Demon. And he could really move. What was the difference between him and all other wrestlers at that time?

KONUWA: He could move absolutely, and that was part of what made him different, in addition to such a bodybuilding, incredible, flawless build. At the time in the 70s, the conventional wrestler look was rather a tough guy with a beer belly. That was the time of Ric Flair, the time of Dusty Rhodes and those old guys who looked like tough guys you didn’t want to mess with.

But Rocky – he didn’t just look like an athlete with that bodybuilder build; he could jump up. He could run quickly. And he was a good wrestler. This combination was very rare at the time, and it is still rare today that a man with a large, muscular build who can also deliver in the ring – and that made him so different.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And I promised that we’ll talk about dropkicks. So you have to talk about the dropkicks.

KONUWA: Oh, we have to talk about these dropkicks. I listened to him in the clip and could only see him in my head. The Dropkick is still a normal move. But he revolutionized it by jumping 10 feet in the air and just kicking his opponent.

And his drop kick was one of the ingredients for the so-called comeback, in which the good comes back after being crushed by the bad. And he knew how to get fans to take care of him by getting up and throwing a big right hand. And then this dropkick was like the coup d’état, where once it jumps up and kicks you – you heard how these people went crazy. This is a move that he has revolutionized.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: How did he get into wrestling?

KONUWA: Well, he was born in Nova Scotia.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Oh.

KONUWA: He actually started out as a boxer. I mean, he’s going to tell stories in it – I think he claims he taught Ali how to mix Ali. So you take that for what it’s worth. But at some point he switched to wrestling. As a wrestler, he met a woman named Ata Maivia who would be his second wife. And that’s the woman he would later have his son Dwayne Johnson with.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Well, the other thing that really caught my eye was that he said he refused to agree to some things that promoters wanted him to do. You know, and that’s an understatement, there’s a lot of theater in professional wrestling and stereotyping based on race and ethnicity.

KONUWA: Yes. I will go one step further and say that wrestling has a deeply ingrained, ugly history of racism that can still be seen today. I really wish we had talked about Rocky Johnson in different circumstances, but it’s fitting that we honor him at the MLK weekend because he was a pioneer for African-American wrestling.

He was one of the first people to go to a promoter and wanted him to do a stereotype – for example, there was an interview on Hannibal television saying that a promoter wanted him to be flogged like a slave TV as part of a storyline. And he would always say no; If you want to use me, I’m an athlete. I am 6 feet 2. I am 260 pounds. I was torn to pieces. I could make a lot of money with my sportiness. So you use me as an athlete.

And this way of thinking alone was so powerful because you saw someone come in as an African American without stupid gimmicks and became popular because of their own athleticism. This paved the way for The Rock, his half black, half Samoan son. He was never a racist stereotype. He was just a guy who was a great athlete. They saw that in him. And it worked fantastic.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: If you look at The Rock now, when you see it on the screen, do you see things that it must have learned from its father?

KONUWA: Oh, absolutely. And that’s – if you see rock, its charisma – if you’ve ever seen Soul Man Rocky Johnson – you have to be really cool to earn a name like Soul Man (inaudible) Johnson. And boy, did he deserve it? You look at him talking and he just has this smooth delivery. And it’s funny that those old YouTube clips – he’s got the sunglasses on. He’s wearing a Hawaiian shirt. And that’s exactly what The Rock did at the beginning of its career in order to become really popular with viewers. He created this affected character, who spoke in a certain voice. But I always felt that he made an impression on his father, and that helped him get in touch with the crowd.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Alfred Konuwa – he writes about wrestling for Forbes and helps us remember the day Rocky Johnson died last week at the age of 75.

Thank you very much.

KONUWA: Thank you.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see the terms of use and authorization pages on our website at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are quickly created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and are created using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The main record of NPR programming is audio recording.