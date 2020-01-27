Frieda Caplan, better known as the “Kiwi Queen”, helped introduce hundreds of fruits and vegetables to American supermarkets. She died on January 18 at the age of 96.







MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

In the early 1960s, there weren’t too many fruits and vegetables in the supermarket. Frieda Caplan helped change that.

KAREN CAPLAN: California brown mushrooms, purple potatoes, purple sweet potatoes, alfalfa sprouts, spaghetti squash, sugar snap peas.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

This is Frieda Caplan’s daughter Karen, who says her mother has introduced more than 200 types of fruit and vegetables to American consumers. Frieda Caplan died in Los Alamitos, California earlier this month.

KELLY: To understand their legacy, let’s take the Chinese gooseberry. In the 1960s Frieda discovered something special in the little-known fruit, although it was brown and flaky.

K CAPLAN: Someone asked her one day, what does this Chinese gooseberry look like? And she said horse piles.

SHAPIRO: Frieda Caplan couldn’t change her looks, but she was working on changing her name to Kiwi, a tribute to the New Zealand growers she worked with. Caplan was later declared the kiwi queen, although, ironically, she was allergic to the fruits and could not eat them.

KELLY: Of course, not all of their fruit has flown like the kiwi. But food writer David Karp says that’s only part of the game.

DAVID KARP: You know what you’re saying. It is a sales or smell business.

KELLY: The rejection never really impressed Frieda Caplan. Karen says nothing speaks for her mother’s personality better than her appearance in 1987’s David Letterman.

K CAPLAN: There he tried the horned melon in the film.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE TELEVISION SHOW “LATE NIGHT WITH DAVID LETTERMAN”)

FRIEDA CAPLAN: This is called an African horn melon. It was originally said.

DAVID LETTERMAN: Wow, that’s beautiful.

K CAPLAN: Then he takes a bite. And on the air he says …

(SOUNDBITE OF THE TELEVISION SHOW “LATE NIGHT WITH DAVID LETTERMAN”)

BRIEFMANN: Well, that’s almost inedible.

K CAPLAN: And the contagious laugh she had indicates the ever-optimistic person she was. Our sales went crazy.

SHAPIRO: Frieda Caplan, aka the Kiwi Queen, was 96 when she died earlier this month.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see the terms of use and authorization pages on our website at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are quickly created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and are created using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The main record of NPR programming is audio recording.