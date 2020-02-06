Memory of Jim Lehrer: NPR

OXFORD, MS – SEPTEMBER 26: Debate moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first of three presidential debates prior to the 2008 election on September 26, 2008 at the Gertrude Castellow Ford Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. Both candidates arrived in Oxford after participating in negotiations in Washington DC the previous day to resolve the current financial crisis.

David McNew / Getty Images



David McNew / Getty Images

David McNew / Getty Images

We lost an incredibly talented broadcaster a few weeks ago: Jim Lehrer. He died on January 23rd at his home in Washington, DC. He was 85 years old.

He was a giant in the world of journalism – especially in the world of public broadcasting. Jim hosted PBS ‘NewsHour. He has been an anchor in public service broadcasting for well over 35 years. He moderated a dozen presidential debates.

With his Texas accent, Teacher was sociable and charming. He was also sharp and steadfast when it had to be. Jim was also a prolific writer – he wrote more than 20 novels.

We take a moment to remember Jim Lehrer.

When we spoke to Jim in 2010, he had just written a mystery novel. It was called super. It was aboard the Super Chief, the legendary train that ran through the American Midwest and Southwest in the early 1950s.

He told stories about juggling his work in a bus depot while he was a student and at Victoria College. Plus, the challenges of being the editor of his school’s newspaper. He also told how he got started in the public media.