Memory of Detroit’s “Walk to Freedom” march from 1963

DETROIT – Although Dr. Known for his legendary speech “I Have a Dream” during the March in Washington in August 1963, King led a march in Detroit two months earlier.

Detroit’s path to freedom

The Detroit March in June 1963 was the largest civil rights demonstration in the history of the United States at the time. 125,000 people marched down Woodward Avenue.

The crowd carried signs and moved in relative silence as tens of thousands more watched from sidewalks and buildings.

Here is more background from Walter P. Reuther Library from Wayne State:

The Route des Marches began in a twenty-one block area near Adelaide Street. It followed Woodward Avenue to Jefferson Avenue and then west through the Civic Center. An hour and a half after it started, it ended up in Cobo Hall, where 25,000 people, an estimated 95% of whom were African Americans, filled the building to capacity.

Thousands of demonstrators who could not find a place on the lawns and in the shopping centers listened to the programs over loudspeakers. Speakers included officials, African-American business and citizen leaders, and dignitaries such as John B. Swainson, Congressman Charles Diggs, and Rev. Albert Cleage.

However, the rally is primarily remembered because Dr. King gave an early version of his speech “I have a dream” here. two months later he delivered it to the historic March in Washington. (See video here)

In it, he said that the status quo was unacceptable. He advised African-Americans to work for equality and freedom while remaining true to the principle of nonviolence and “putting the promises of democracy into practice” by supporting the civil rights law that President Kennedy had passed before Congress.

The response from the audience was enthusiastic. It is estimated that over $ 100,000 has been raised for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), the civil rights organization for which Dr. King acted as president.

READ: In pictures: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. attended the University of Michigan in 1962

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.