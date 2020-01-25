Rita Wood’s debut Remembrance is a complex story of loss and survival, told over 200 years by four women united by the color of their skin and the supernatural powers they command. It is an ambitious, gripping novel that is occasionally let down by lengthy expositions and frequent jumps between points of view.

We immediately meet two fascinating contemporary characters who provide some valuable clues as to where history is heading: Gaelle, a Haitian refugee, is a nurse at the Stillwater Care Facility in what is now Cleveland, Ohio. She has a relationship with the resident Jane Doe, an old woman who doesn’t speak, has no visitors, and has no identity – until a stranger visits her and calls Winter. Gaelle also learns that she and Winter share a mysterious power over heat.

As early as 1857, the sandy-haired Margot and her younger sister Veronique, together with their beloved grandmother, a healer, were slaves, whose knowledge of herbs and poultices made them popular with beloved Catherine. The slave owner promises to rescue the two girls when they turn 18. Margot has the supernatural power of touch. She can feel “the things inside” of a body in detail – but as her 18th birthday approaches, yellow fever clears the lovers’ promises and Margot and Veronique have to run away to stay together. Margot’s unwavering devotion to her sister is beautifully written, and her journey spans some of the most dramatic passages in the book.

Further back, in 1791, in Haiti – then called Saint-Domingue – Woods tells the story of a loving, close-knit slave family as a stark contrast to the atrocities of slavery on a sugar plantation. Abigail is a dedicated mother and wife, owned by Monsieur Rousse. As a self-proclaimed “good man,” he doesn’t hit his slaves and doesn’t split families on the auction block – until Abigail’s husband is involved in a historic slave uprising and has caused Rousse to take his wife and child safely to New Orleans. This separates Abigail from her children. she must sail from Saint-Domingue with Rousse’s wife and child. Without her family, a desperate Abigail meets Simona and Josiah, a tall, imposing dark-skinned man with a “thick white film that covers his eyes”. They offer Abigail the chance to fulfill their destiny.

Then the story takes a puzzling leap. The next time we meet “Mother Abigail” in 1852 – at the same time that Winter meets her for the first time – when she is a priest and practitioner of Vodun. Abigail’s abilities are extensive and include a superpower over the environment with which she created the community of memory:

She controlled the edge, this invisible border between memory and outside … She was the one who created this sanctuary, this impenetrable sanctuary for her people.

Remembrance is a settlement hidden by magic and willpower, in which escaped slaves can find freedom and live without fear of recapture. The subway plays a role in this story, but for those who don’t understand it, memory means freedom. No one outside, the white slave traders or their hounds, can break The Edge. But then Mother Abigail’s magic breaks apart and Winter and Margot play an important role in the effort to save the community created by Abigail.

Woods’ book is full of fantastic elements, and although in some places I felt the connection between slavery and magic was uncomfortable, I appreciated that the author of a unique superpower does no honor. Magically, spiritually, voodoo or vodun, acquired or awarded, regardless of the origin of women’s abilities, the story focuses on how they use them – although Wood’s descriptions of these powers can occasionally be confusing.

With so many characters, each with their own story, Remembrance is twisted. But Woods drops some surprises too suddenly – like the fate of Abigail’s husband – or too late, which blurs the importance of Abigail’s relationship with Winter. Woods also tends to kill characters or introduce new problems when trying to add excitement or deepen characterization – but sometimes this fails. And the mysterious Josiah commands whenever he shows up. But since he manages to appear in every timeline of the novel, this secret eventually becomes a delicate question: who or what is he?

Nonetheless, Woods creates unforgettable characters in all four settings, each with its own purpose to relate the impossible. Remembrance is a well-researched, epic historical fantasy that, despite its shortcomings, addresses the issues of pain and suffering, loss, and survival – and how it drives the creation of a safe place that is inherently timeless.

Denny S. Bryce writes historical fiction. Her first novel, Wild Women and the Blues, comes out this year. You can follow her on Twitter @dennysbryce