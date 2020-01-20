Memories made during the ESSO Minor Hockey Week

It was an epic party.

Mob the goalkeeper, circle the ice with arms raised and share a smile knowing that they are ESSO Minor Hockey Week champions.

It is certainly a moment to be cherished.

“We definitely did not expect to win,” said young Noah Bishop after his Glenlake 4 Green Eagles tripped 3-2 in a nail bitch over the Blackfoot 4 Gold Chiefs in Saturday’s Atom 4 South final of ESSO Minor Hockey Week. “But I think our team wanted to win, so we played well.”

It simply proves that anything can happen and provides the kind of fun for everyone – players, coaches, family and friends – that is desired from the 12,000-week week event, consisting of 650 teams in 57 divisions, the world’s largest hockey tournament.

“It means a lot to me to win this, because I played here three years ago (before we moved to Halifax) and it won, so it’s good to be here again,” Bishop said. “I felt nervous and hyper and quite excited.”

Once they started to play, Alex Cooke’s goal – his second of the match, this after a rebound – that a 2-2 tie between the two clubs late in the match broke proved to be the difference. Teammate Brio Aberg noted the other marker of the Eagles.

“The best part is to see how much fun they have and after how hard they have worked to be rewarded – it’s fun,” said Eagles head coach Shane Cooke. “It’s a long week. It’s a nice week. We’ve spent a lot of time practicing. Beginning the whole week, it was just great to see.”

It was just as fun and intense on the adjacent ice surface on Seton Rink, where the Trails captured West Wolves Atom 5 South glory with a 3-1 defeat of the Southwest 5 Cougars, which gathered enough to give it a good run against a team that beat them 10-0 earlier in the tournament.

In the final, the trio of Luke Altman, Chase Cathol and Clay Mitchell was the line that got the Wolves warm and scored one goal each to bring them to victory.

“I feel like a winner,” said Dylan Bouma, a 10-year-old Christian student in Calgary at the Wolves. “I have never won ESSO, so this is my biggest hockey moment.”

It makes it even bigger when the family is present.

Bouma was welcomed on Saturday afternoon by aunts, an uncle, his grandmother and grandfather and his parents and sister.

“People get excited about ESSO because they want to see us win,” said Bouma. “And we were enthusiastic. It was very nice. We expected that we would do reasonably well. “

The Wolves did indeed come in the 41st edition of Calgary’s small hockey week and felt pretty confident about success, so winning felt fantastic.

But it is the buzz during the 850 games on all 50-some arenas that really defines the much-praised event.

“The kids all know it’s ESSO Minor Hockey Week,” added Wolves head coach Tom McEwen. “They all call it ESSO and start talking about it weeks in advance. They all know who won an ESSO and who didn’t. This year was especially fun, because we have a few children in the team who have been close and have never won this tournament or a big one.

“Some children haven’t won anything, so it’s a great moment for them.”

