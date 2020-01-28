Memorials honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant appear worldwide

A mural of Kobe Bryant and his smiling daughter Gianna appeared in Los Angeles less than 24 hours after their death in a tragic helicopter accident.

Nine people died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, including the basketball icon, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter.

Artist Jules Muck painted the fresco of Kobe and his daughter, whose nickname is Gigi, on Sunday at the Pickford Market in Los Angeles. The mural reads: “Kobe & Gigi. Forever Daddy’s Girl”.

“I think what he did with his fame with regard to his camps and his training and his work with his daughter and other young people was pretty great, especially since he died in this service,” said Muck at CNN on Monday.

Muck said she was already about to paint a mural of Bryant when she learned of Gianna’s death and “thought it important to include it”.

Public memorials honoring the father and daughter have appeared in the Los Angeles area and even on the other side of the world. This is how legions of fans love the memory of Bryant and his daughter.

Newport Beach, California

Dozens of balloons and flowers lined the grass outside the gates of the subdivision where Bryant lived in Newport Beach, California, Monday.

House of Kobe Gymnasium, Philippines

Hours before his death, a new basketball hall was opened and named after Bryant in Manila, the Philippines, according to local press. The House of Kobe gymnasium was built in honor of Bryant’s visit to the Philippines in 2016.

Staples Center, Los Angeles

Fans buried their heads in their hands on Sunday and mourned the former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player outside the Staples Center, where the team plays. A makeshift memorial appeared the day fans learned of Bryant’s death.

Lower Merion High School, Pennsylvania

Some of Bryant’s jerseys, a stack of basketballs, and bouquets of flowers lined the entrance to the gym at Lower Merion High School, where Bryant attended high school in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

Mamba Sports Academy, California

Baby clothes and other souvenirs were added to a small memorial Sunday outside the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Bryant and his daughter were going there for a basketball game scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Bryant was to coach his daughter’s team in the match.

Reggio Emilia, Italy

Bryant spent part of his childhood in the small Italian town of Reggio Emilia. His family moved there when his father played for a series of local teams in the 1980s. Bryant, who spoke fluent Italian, was part of the city’s youth team, Cantine Riunite.

