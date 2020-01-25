Memorial seal pays tribute to all-black hockey competition in the Maritimes | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The new stamp has an image based on a historical photo of the Halifax Eurekas, the Colored Hockey Champions in 1904.

The competition, which was founded 22 years before the National Hockey League, was founded in Halifax under black Baptists who wanted to get young men to church service on Sunday.

There was no play schedule. Competitions were arranged through telegraphic challenges or by placing advertisements in local newspapers.

The games soon became community events that attracted both black and white fans.

“It’s a competition that existed even though we had segregation,” said Smith. “It is important that this piece of Canadian history, which was unknown or left out for so long, now becomes part of the story of hockey in Canada.”

The first team was the Dartmouth Jubilees but others soon formed, including: the Africville Sea-Sides in Halifax; the Charlottetown West End Rangers; the Royals in Amherst, N.S.; and the Victorias in Truro, N.S.

Teams were only admitted to local arenas after the white competitions had finished their seasons. This meant that the seasons of the CHL usually lasted from the end of January to the beginning of March, when the natural ice surfaces became poor.

Elizabeth Cooke-Sumbu, a descendant of Frank “Bubble” Cooke, who played for the Amherst Royals in 1903, said she had never talked to him about the competition because there was a stigma attached to playing in a completely black team.

“They used to be separate hockey teams,” she said. “It was not something they spoke about proudly in the open air.

“It’s great to be able to talk about the competition today…. Of course there is discrimination, but we will get there. “

The games were fast and included various innovations, including the invention of the slapshot – attributed to Eddie Martin of the Halifax Eurekas in 1906. They then called it a baseball shot.

Keepers in the competition were also one of the first to use the butterfly style, which was later adapted by players in the ‘whites only’ competitions.

During the golden age of the competition, between 1900 and 1905, the CHL games routinely attracted larger crowds than those organized for the white competitions.

Wayne Adams, a former provincial politician and well-known leader in the black community of Nova Scotia, said his grandfather, Gus Adams, was a keeper for the Halifax Eurekas. His image appears on the right side of the stamp.

“It’s great … to see an important piece of Canadian history that is a little lost, stolen or lost,” he said, noting that the 2004 book “Black Ice” written by Darril and George Fosty, breathe new life into the history of the competition. .

“It was one of the first organized hockey competitions in North America … They used wooden pucks.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press