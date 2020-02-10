Memorial held for coach, family killed in Bryant crash | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Pastor Erik Rees said he first met John Altobelli eight years ago when Rees mourned the loss of his 12-year-old daughter to cancer.

Altobelli, who dedicated a game to her, met Rees at third base and embraced him, Rees said.

“That’s one of the many things I’m going to miss, is an” Alto “hug,” Rees told the crowd.

56, Altobelli, won more than 700 games on Orange Coast during his more than two decades dedicated to the school team. The American Baseball Coaches Association called him the coach of the year last year, after leading the Pirates to their fourth state title.

The coach known as “Alto” also managed the Brewster Whitecaps for three seasons in the Cape Cod Summer League. Among the players he coached were New York Yankees-batter Aaron Judge and New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil.

His daughter went to the Ensign Intermediate School in Newport Beach, where she eliminated her basketball jersey. She hoped to go to the University of Oregon one day, just like her favorite basketball player, Sabrina Ionescu.

Altobelli is survived by a son, J.J., who is a scout for the Boston Red Sox, and a 16-year-old daughter, Lexi.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died on January 26 when the helicopter crashed on a hill outside of Los Angeles. Also killed in the crash were Bryant friends Christina Mauser, who helped coach the girls’ team, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan,

A public memorial to the former Lakers superstar, his daughter, and other victims of the crash is scheduled for February 24 at Staples Center.

