Memorial held following 3rd nun at Our Girl of Angels convent dies from COVID-19

GREENFIELD — A person nearby convent is suffering so much decline owing to the coronavirus. Three sisters residing at Our Woman of the Angels convent have now handed away from complications thanks to COVID-19.

A memorial Mass was held in St. Joseph Chapel in Milwaukee on Thursday — remembering the lifestyle of Sister Marie June Skender.

The 83-year-previous died previously this month from troubles due COVID-19.

“The community at Our Lady of the Angels will certainly miss out on the dazzling eyes and wonderful smile of Sister Marie June,” reported Sister Patricia Baier.

For the reason that of the coronavirus, only sisters who served as liturgical ministers and the priest could get portion in the Mass.

They talked about Sister Marie June’s Croatian background, her adore for new music and dance, and her smile.

“The truth that men and women identified her smile on her deal with was just yet another instance of that inner getting provided voice,” she mentioned.

Sister Marie June was aspect of the University Sisters of St. Francis for 67 years – living at Our Girl of the Angels Convent in Greenfield given that 2016.

A graduate of Alverno College or university, she served as a university trainer, parish and university musician and pastoral care minister.

“Whether it was training, pastoral treatment, directing spiritual education or interpreting songs, it was often completed in a beautiful manner,” she stated.

Sister Marie June is just one of three people there who has died from COVID-19. Sister Mary Regine Collins and Sister Mary Francele also handed.

42.971218

-88.030719