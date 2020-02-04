Memorial for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES – A public memorial has been announced for three of those who were killed along with Kobe Bryant when their helicopter crashed in fog outside of Los Angeles last month.

The service for baseball coach John Altobelli of Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa is held on February 10 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

“Needless to say … there is enough space, so if you want to be part of this, we want you!” Altobelli’s brother, Tony, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others died on January 26 when the helicopter crashed on a hill outside Los Angeles in fog.

A public memorial to the former Lakers superstar and his daughter is expected, but plans are not announced.

The remains of all the victims of the crash have been released by the coroner from Los Angeles County, showing records online.

The crash also killed Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton and the helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.

34.052234

-118.243685

.