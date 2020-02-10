Memorial event for the Detroit DJ killed in armed robbery

DETROIT – The friends and family of a beloved DJ from Metro Detroit gathered to remember him as best as possible – through music.

A tribute to Byron Gilbert, known as DJ Slick B, took place on Sunday evening in the Annex Nightclub on Adams Avenue.

Gilbert was killed in an armed robbery on Friday.

READ: Popular Detroit musician fatally shot in alleged armed robbery

The free event started at 10 p.m. All donations go to the family of DJ Slick B.

ORIGINAL HISTORY: Detroit police investigated after one man was killed and another injured

DJ Marathon has known DJ Slick B since childhood. They often performed together and are like brothers.

“I don’t believe it at the moment,” said DJ Marathon. “It hits me now that he’s not here, but it’s crazy. I don’t believe it, but I understand it and I have to be strong for people.”

Authorities said Gilbert and a friend were approaching a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Friday when a suspect tried to rob her at gunpoint. Both men were shot by the suspect. The man shot with Gilbert is expected to survive.

DJ Marathon said DJ Slick B had plans to move to Atlanta to extend his career when he became more popular in the music industry.

“Every time they come to Detroit, he is the one who contacts him to find out where he is and where he is performing,” said DJ Marathon.

DJ Slick B was more than just a musician. Gilbert was a loving father and a friend to many.

“Everything he did was for his family,” said DJ Marathon.

The DJ booth in the Annex remained empty all night in honor of DJ Slick B, while the community continues to mourn.

The police hope that someone has videos, photos, or information that can help find the shooter.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.