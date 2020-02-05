Members of the fire department and police committee receive e-mail addresses, mobile telephones

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee%2Cintroversion%2Coverall-negative%2Canxiety&simpleTarget=custom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fmilwaukee&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Griselda Aldrete, executive director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, speaks in a recent city steering and rules committee. (Photo: City of Milwaukee)

City email addresses have been set and mobile phones have been ordered for members of the Fire and Police Committee, a joint council committee was told on Wednesday.

Ald. Robert Bauman asked during the meeting of the Finance and Personnel Committee on Wednesday how the public could find the e-mail addresses of the commissioners.

During a recent meeting of the steering and rules committee, he expressed frustration that commissioners are not accessible to the public because they do not have city phone numbers and e-mail addresses. Griselda Aldrete, executive director of the fire and police commission, told him at the time that the structure of the commission was set up by the state legislature.

Aldrete on Wednesday told the Finance and Personnel Committee that it was taking the initiative to request the cell phones and email addresses for the seven commissioners.

Commissioners have been pointed out that there are city email addresses for them, but she said the commissioners should choose to use them. They could still use their alternative e-mail addresses, she said, but she will encourage them to use the city’s e-mail addresses for all fire department and police commission matters.

She told the committee that she would request that the e-mail addresses be added to the website of the committee, where the photos and biographies of the commissioners are placed.

“That’s what I wanted,” Ald said. Russell W. Stamper II, who sponsored the resolution that drives the city’s IT division to provide e-mail addresses and cell phones to commissioners.

The resolution states that without these communication methods commissioners “cannot therefore be formally contacted by city departments, the Joint Council or citizens who want to express their concerns.”

The committee is a powerful civilian oversight body responsible for recruiting, firing and promoting Milwaukee police and firefighters, as well as monitoring internal investigations, independently investigating and monitoring citizen complaints, reviewing police and fire procedures, reviewing the standard operational policies and procedures of the departments and disciplining employees for misconduct.

The Joint Council then meets on 11 February.

