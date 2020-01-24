Members of System Of A Down, A7X and RATM team up to cover Radiohead

(Photos from left to right: John Dolmayan by Maron Ibrahim; M. Shadows by DimzQuitz via Wikipedia Commons; Tom Morello by Raph_PH via Flickr)

system of a Down drummer John Dolmayan takes care of these gray men while waiting for SOAD to decide on their recording plans and new project coverage Radiohead“Street Spirit” sees familiar faces joining him.

The drummer has recruited avenged sevenfold singer M. Shadows as well as Rage against the machine guitarist Tom morello for the new cover.

The next album should include eight covers in total from a range of artists. He also features System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian, two of the covers, including a David Bowie song and a Talking Heads track.

See the list of tracks below.

List of tracks:

1 Hung Up (Madonna cover)

2 Street Spirit (Fade Out) (Radiohead cover) (with M. Shadows and Tom Morello)

3 Beautiful Thieves ”(AFI cover)

4 Road To Nowhere (Talking Heads cover) (with Serj Tankian)

5 Rock Bottom (Eminem cover)

6 Runaway (Del Shannon cover)

7 Starman (cover by David Bowie) (with Serj Tankian)

8 What You Know (Two Door Cinema Club Cover)

The drummer spoke to Rolling Stone about the project and his thoughts on reinventing the song released today.

“This song in particular is a really touching and moving song. I love the gloomy, in-your-room-and-it’s-raining-outside, it’s cold, and your girlfriend dumped you thinking that this song always gave me … But when I listened to it, I said to myself ” I would like the drums to arrive earlier, ” or ‘How would (John) Bonham approach this song if it was a (Led) Zeppelin song? ‘Because I’m such a fan of the song, I wanted to make a tribute version of it. “

The song also arrives with a clip whose drummer posted photos of the filming.

You can watch the video below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xvNSoXTB9Q (/ integrated)

What do you think of the cover of Radiohead’s “Street Spirit” group? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

