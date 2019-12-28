Melker Karlsson of the sharks hit in the head by a disc, leaves the game – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Shark forward Melker Karlsson had to be helped out of the ice after being hit in the head by a disc in the first period of Saturday's game with the Philadelphia Flyers at the SAP Center.

Karlsson was standing in the slot when a strong blow from the Flyers defender Ivan Provorov seemed to catch him in the side of the head with 7:38 to play in the first period. The arena was silent while Karlsson remained on the ground for several moments before he could get up and skate with the help of coach Ray Tufts and Sharks striker Evander Kane.

There was no immediate news about whether Karlsson would return.

Karlsson was helping the Sharks kill Timo Meier at the time of the accident. The Sharks were leading the Flyers 1-0 at that time with a goal from Mario Ferraro, the first of his NHL career.

Karlsson, 29, is in his sixth season in the NHL, all with the Sharks. This season, he has three goals and three assists in 36 games, as he averaged just over 12 minutes of ice time per game. He started the game on Saturday in the fourth line with rookie Joel Kellman and Stefan Noesen.

Karlsson is one of the main penalty killers in the Sharks, who entered on Saturday with the No. 1 penalty in the NHL with 88.2 percent.

