Melissa's favorite songs from the 90s

All right, I brought you back to my youth and shared my favorite 80s songs. The time of jams and swatch watches … back when the kids in the cabbage patch led to hysteria and don’t forget the old metal lunch boxes that we all had. Now it’s time to go into the 90s. These were the years when I graduated from high school, got married, and had my daughter Faith.

My song selection will be very different here. I loved a lot of alternative music when I went to college and was on FM 90. I liked a country that worked for a broadcaster of this format, but much of the music that I feel was based on my time when my daughter was growing up and things that we enjoyed together. Feel free to judge me again what you want.

1

Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Deep Blue Something Every time I hear THIS song, I go back to my days at FM90 and my days waiting for tables at Gardski. Yes, this is a song that only screams in the 90s.

two

Semi-Charmed Life – Third eye blind There are a number of reasons why I like this song. Another typical song from the 90s that we sang a lot in the Gardski kitchen, but for some reason my daughter loved this song. She had this cute little dance that she danced up and down when she was 2 years old.

3

I think of you – Collin Raye When I worked in country music, I was a big fan of Collin Raye. Country music in the 90s was great. THIS song appeared when my daughter Faith was little and I always thought of her when I played it. One summer we visited my mother in Phoenix. We decided to go halfway to meet my sister from San Diego. The half point we chose was Yuma, Arizona. When we drove in there was a tour bus. I joked that it would be funny if it was Collin Raye because I heard another song from him when it was repeated. Guess what? It turned out to be and I met him by the swimming pool. We told him that we listened to him as far as Yuma … he gave us tickets for his show that evening. I also have to get an idea and Faith with him.

4

EVERY song by EVERCLEAR When I say EVERY song from Everclear. I’m serious. They are definitely one of my absolute favorite bands. I’ve seen her in concert several times. I was dragged onto the stage with them. Said kind of how great he is. This CD has by far every single song I love. It’s like all the songs Art Alexakis writes about my life. Seriously. From “father of mine”, “wonderful”, even “unemployed friend”. I’ve visited Santa Monica many times because I love it because of her biggest hit. Oh and don’t forget “I’ll buy you a new life”. Really, they all tell my life.

5

I always love you forever – Donna Lewis THIS song was great on the radio when Faith was born. So I can’t help but think about her to this day when it comes to Mix 94.1. I sing it to her all the time. Yes, I know that I am THIS mother. What can I say?

6

We didn’t light the fire – Billy Joel When THIS song appeared in high school it was fun to learn a little bit of history. It was also a lot of fun speaking word for word with Billy Joel in this song.

7

No myth – Michael Penn Another song that came out in the early 90s. I was always the person who listened to the radio. I made mixed tapes for myself. I would listen to Rick Dees. I loved learning everything about artists and songs. I remember hearing that, I thought, “Wow, Sean Penn has a brother? Oh and he sings?” He does both. That’s him.

8th

Rock On – Michael Damian OK, that’s the 90s song I felt guilty about. No friend of mine would believe my list if THIS song wasn’t on it. I was a big fan of Michael Damian. I mean, when I was a junior at Canyon High, I won backstage passes to meet him at the Civic Center here in Amarillo. I loved myself a little bit Young and the Restless ….. he played Danny Romalotti ….. and then started a singing career. I have a lot of pictures of us backstage … even one of them planted one on my lips (remember I said he was a soap opera actor). Ask me, I’ll show you the picture one day.

9

What a girl wants – Christina Aguilera Early Christina Aguilera, what could be better. This was just a fun song to sing about in the car. Yes, my daughter already had a good taste in music at the age of 3.