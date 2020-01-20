Melissa's favorite songs from the 80s

As Amazon Associates, we earn with qualified purchases

Whether you just want to go back in time with me or want to judge me a little. That’s okay for me. I’ll let you in a bit and see and hear some of my favorite songs from the 1980s.

I grew up in Chicago most of the time, so some of these songs remind me of this easier time. Some may have come from a film I loved from that time. These all occupy a special place in my life for one reason or another.

In your eyes – Peter Gabriel Without this song, I can’t have an 80s music list. It is and will ALWAYS be my favorite song. I loved the movie “Say Anything”. I wanted to meet my Lloyd Dobbler. This song should be enough. I even let it play when I got married. This is my song.

Opposites attract – Paula Abdul This was just a fun song. Oh, and the video of Paula dancing with the cat. Loved it. I was allowed to introduce this song to my daughter when Paula Abdul was on DSDS.

Wild Wild West – Escape Club Do you remember when we “lived in the eighties”? Impressive! It seems like yesterday. I only live in the Wild Wild West. THIS song from 1988 got us ready for the 90s.

Faith – George Michael My daughter could never speak to me again if I had not added this song. When I first heard that, I was in sport at Canyon Junior High. We had to choose a song and our groups had to do a pyramid routine. A group came out to this song. I fell in love with her and finally called my child THIS. She hated it when I played it … until her middle school friends discovered it and played and sang it for her. Then she thought it was pretty cool.

Let me lose control – Eric Carmen I don’t know about you, but I spend many days in the municipal swimming pool. My sister and I hung out in the Southwest Park swimming pool and played the radio above us. Every time I hear THIS song, I remember being outside the pool and that cute lifeguard.

In the groove – Madonna This song reminds me of my 6th year at St. Lucy’s (Santa Lucia) school. The school closed last summer, so I remember that every time I hear THIS, I danced down the hall with my friend Lisa. When we went to Catholic school in Chicago, we all loved Madonna.

West End Girls – Pet Shop Boys I sat there in Mrs. Hagemyer’s art class at Canyon Junior High. I just moved to Texas and was allowed to sit next to the sweet marrow. THIS song always reminds me of that time. I think we will have to listen to music someday when we learn how to shade images to perceive them. I dont know.

Jam On It – Newcleus I spend a lot of time in a Chicago record store on Halsted Street. So much time that the owner once made me a mix tape to introduce me to new music. This had to be one of the first rap songs I really heard. When I was 11 I really loved it.