Melissa's favorite songs from now on

This is possibly the most difficult list. I mean, I covered my 80s favorites easily. I covered and understood the 90s. Each of these periods spanned only ten years. I think the next music category can really go from 2000 to now.
I mean, it doesn’t really seem like 2000 was 20 years ago … but unfortunately it was. I still believe that all of these years should be represented. I have so many that I love again because I have memories of times with my daughter. No matter whether we were on volleyball road trips or just spent a long night in my house. During these years, my daughter had a huge impact on my choice of music.
I didn’t know who Taylor Swift was until she played her song “Tim McGraw” for me. Faith found it on the internet and wanted me to hear it. I have taken her to see Taylor in concert ever since. Music has always been an important part of our lives. Review everything you want again, but these are some of my favorites from 2000 onwards.
- 1
Oops, I did it again – Britney Spears
So this was the first concert Faith ever went to and THIS was her favorite song. Now the show she went to was in Lubbock. I don’t know if you remember, but that was where Britney was on stage for 3 songs and then the show was canceled. There weren’t many happy people in the audience, but Faith was. She got a t-shirt and Britney played that song. Faith didn’t know that a concert should have been more than 3 songs, so she was fine.
- two
So yesterday – Hilary Duff
Faith was a HUGE Hilary Duff fan when she was growing up. We even visited them in Lubbock. In fact, Faith won a Hilary Duff competition in which the four of us had to come back from the stage and meet them too. So yes, Hilary had to make the list. Who didn’t love Lizzie McGuire then or now with the restart? This was one of the songs Faith loved.
- 3
Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani
All the children in Faith’s elementary school sang this song. I’m pretty sure that they still sing the song to this day if they have to spell B-A-N-A-N-A-S. You had to admit that THIS song was pretty catchy even for us adults who liked to sing it too.
- 4
I am real – Jennifer Lopez & Ja Rule
It was around the time that Faith started liking more than the poppy songs. When we were in the car, we had to sing our own voices. She would sing the role of Jennifer Lopez and I should sing the role of Ja Rule. So to this day I still love this song and think about all our time in the car we sing along with.
- 5
Lose yourself – Eminem
Of course Eminem was huge. He has won Grammys and even an Oscar for this. I have to have Eminem on this list because let’s just say he’s my guilty amusement artist of the 2000s. THAT is a great song.
- 6
The middle – Jimmy Eat World
I heard this song for the first time when I was training in the fitness lounge. My trainer and I had a workout that used this song. I can still remember some of the exercises. The funny thing is that when I heard it, I really thought that this song would come out sometime in the 80s or early 90s and I just missed it. No, it was released in 2001. I only know that I always love it when I can play it here on Mix 94.1.
- 7
High hopes – panic in the disco
OK, this song came out in 2018 and from that moment I thought it would be a great song to add to the rotation on Mix. I still have to play it. Yes, I am bitter. I often mention this to my boss. I love this song. I played this song for my daughter when I moved her to the Dallas area. It is definitely a song to get you excited about changes in your life. She needed that.
- 8th
Girls Like You – Maroon 5
It’s hard to find a song from Maroon 5 that I don’t like. I mean Adam Levine. I’m right? THIS song is one of my favorites. So yes, there it is. Every time I play it, I can guarantee that I’ll sing along.
- 9
I can’t stop the feeling – Justin Timberlake
THIS is a different song that you can’t help but like. You can’t help but sing along. Even dance to it. I can’t say you won’t catch me in the studios. I mean it’s from trolls too, so kids love it too.
- 10
Do you want me – Jason Derulo
Can you say that I love songs that make me dance? THAT is different. I was so happy when I started at the train station and realized that I would play this piece. I have never received songs that made me dance like this on this other station.