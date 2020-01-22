Melissa's favorite songs from now on

As Amazon Associates, we earn with qualified purchases.

This is possibly the most difficult list. I mean, I covered my 80s favorites easily. I covered and understood the 90s. Each of these periods spanned only ten years. I think the next music category can really go from 2000 to now.

I mean, it doesn’t really seem like 2000 was 20 years ago … but unfortunately it was. I still believe that all of these years should be represented. I have so many that I love again because I have memories of times with my daughter. No matter whether we were on volleyball road trips or just spent a long night in my house. During these years, my daughter had a huge impact on my choice of music.

I didn’t know who Taylor Swift was until she played her song “Tim McGraw” for me. Faith found it on the internet and wanted me to hear it. I have taken her to see Taylor in concert ever since. Music has always been an important part of our lives. Review everything you want again, but these are some of my favorites from 2000 onwards.