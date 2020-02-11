Melissa Gorga makes a debut at New York Fashion Week

Go further, Gia Giudice – there is another model in the family.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga made her catwalk debut for Ryan Patros during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

The 40-year-old mother of three hissed in a pure bedazzled green dress covered with crystals and feathers with a thigh-high slit. She also wore a sexy snake skin look with a recess on the front of her body.

“So this happened. I am a busy girl nowadays – a bit out of my comfort zone, “Gorga wrote on Instagram. “Public announcement📢 service I actually went straight to @burgerking after, I was famished .. God bless those models.”

Although Gorga may never have walked a catwalk before, she certainly knows her way behind the scenes; the businesswoman organized her Envy boutique fashion show during the most recent Bravo hit season and asked cousin Gia Giudice to walk alongside her “RHONJ” co-star Dolores Catania’s son Frankie.

Catania and Margaret Josephs showed their support for the leggy brunette in the comments. “Beautiful that dress is omg,” said Catania, while Josephs remarked: “The heat never ends !! You’ve defeated that runway.”

“Hot hot hot,” Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” agreed. Roommates Dorit Kemsley, Kenia Moore and Stephanie Hollman all also left encouraging messages.

It looks like Melissa Gorga can be seen officially.

