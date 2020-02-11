Melissa felt a huge loss in Amarillo last week

This took me a few days to write. I pointed it out a few times in the air. My oldest dog, Cinnamon, recently had health problems. It came up fairly quickly.

As soon as I noticed that I was on the phone with her vet to make an appointment for her. Their first available was last Monday evening. I knew that I could not do that in case it would become a bit more serious. I couldn’t handle that and come here the next morning to work.

She didn’t seem to be in pain at the time, so I made an appointment for the next one, which was at 12.30 pm last Tuesday. Then I would discover what was wrong with my baby. It all started when she woke up on Saturday morning. She was soaked. She has never had an accident in bed. NEVER. So I knew something was wrong.

I would leave her outside and she would use the toilet …. then she would come in immediately and use it again. She could never go enough. So I knew it was something. I hoped it was just a bladder infection.

I came to work on Tuesday and had a few meetings. Then I was home. I was glad I had a few more days with Cinnamon in case I got bad news. I went to my appointment on Tuesday. I always take my animals to Canyon Road Animal Hospital – Canyon E-way and Georgia. They are right to me.

My usual vet, Dr. Wolfe was outside. I had an interpretation and she was so sweet. I came to tell her what I hoped for, the problem was, but also what I was afraid of. She performed a number of tests and then took Cinnamon with her to get an ultrasound.

When she came in, she said she had no good news. I already knew this. Cinnamon had a blocked bladder. There was a mass. So her bladder was full too and she could never completely empty it. I knew that meant that my moments were numbered with my cinnamon.

I was told they could try the treatment … they were just afraid that the masses would tear and kill her immediately. I didn’t want to go that route. So I decided to take the humane way out and let her sleep peacefully. I asked if I had time to call my daughter and some last moments with Cinnamon.

The staff was wonderful to me and cinnamon during this whole process. I asked if they still had the clay kits that they could use to make a final paw print, so they came in and helped me get it. I had one when they had to lay down my angel many years ago.

I thank Canyon Road Animal Hospital for so much compassion during a very hard day for me. I am also grateful that I received Cinnamon during the 12 years that I did that. She has had a wonderful life.

Here is her first photo and her last.

credit: Melissa Bartlett, TSM

.