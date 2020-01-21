Melbourne woman escapes fearsome kidnapping attempt

Police seek public support to find a man related to an attempted kidnapping in Melbourne’s Southbank.

A man followed a 23-year-old woman on Saturday, January 18, shortly after 2:00 a.m. for at least two blocks to a residential building on Kavanagh Street.

data-s = “video / mp4″>

The woman entered her building through the parking lot and the man followed her inside.

She didn’t know about the man until he climbed into the elevator with her.

The woman got out on the floor and headed for her door when the man grabbed her from behind, covering her nose and mouth with one hand and wrapping the other around her waist and pulling her away from the door.

The woman could grab the doorknob and fall into her apartment, where her roommates helped her and the perpetrator ran away.

Anyone who recognizes the man from the CCTV material should contact Crime Stoppers. Photo: Victoria Police

The detectives of the Melbourne Crime Investigative Unit described the man as over 20 years old with a thin physique, brown eyes, dark eyebrows and shaved skin.

He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black runners with white edges, and a black hat with a white logo.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

-ABC