Melbourne Victory's Anthony Lesiotis is happy about a steep learning curve, but mentor Ola Toivonen doubts Mariners

Teenager Lesiotis, who started in Victory’s last three games and played the entire 90 minutes, immediately admits that he is learning how to play the position.

He spent most of his early career as a defensive midfielder, first with City in the under 20s and juniors, and then with Victory, which he joined last season to gain more playing time than he had with his rivals ,

Since his move, Toivonen has been a Lesiotis mentor at Victory, who has supported Kisnorbo, the city’s former U-20 coach, at Bundoora.

“In the beginning I was a bit shaky, I wasn’t sure, I hadn’t played back right away,” said Lesiotis.

“But things are going quite well. We are a little bit going, it is good to see that the team is doing well and I am doing well.”

“Carl Valeri (the now retired captain of Victory) was definitely my greatest mentor when I came here. He helped me a lot. Now Ola helps every day. He always gives me new ideas.”

I think the coach (Marco Kurz) believes in me if he keeps me on the grid.

“It’s not so much about how to play properly, it’s about staying strong and maintaining your mentality. It also helps him give me options for the pass. He always says, ‘Find me, find Andy (Nabbout) “I always try to help me learn.”

Lesiotis attributes Kisnorbo the mentality to be a professional footballer.

“I was in town for two years and played under Patrick Kisnorbo in the U-20s,” he said.

“I then went straight from the 20s to the first team and gained a lot of experience there.

“Paddy was definitely a great mentor. Without him, I probably wouldn’t be the player I am. I’m always tough, but he got this side out of me. He always believed in me, gave me a lot of opportunities.” , helped me.

“Even as the first team assistant, he always tried to improve me and helped me with extras after training.”

If Lesiotis stays on his full back, it will continue to be a steep learning curve – something he likes to hold on to.

“He has helped me a lot in the past few weeks and tried to give me a lot of confidence.

“I played properly for the first time three weeks ago. It just came out of nowhere.”

