Melbourne Victory Sack trainer Marco Kurz

There were questions about his tactics, playing style, and how the players were trained. Some key players missed much of the season due to injury, especially German defender Tim Hoogland, who barely showed up after setbacks in training.

Victory considered playing with the ax in December, but won the derby against Melbourne City before Christmas and then defeated Newcastle Jets 4-0 (after former Victory boss Ernie Merrick was fired as a jet coach).

The defeat against the Mariners, the manner of the defeat and the fact that Victory is back in midfield have made the board’s decision to act decisively now.

Salvachua would have been responsible for the return to Adelaide United on Friday night in any case since he was suspended, but he will sit in the hot seat for the rest of the season to lead the former champion to the table from the final berth she left can be competitive.

Shortly succeeded Kevin Muscat in June last year and moved from Adelaide United to Victory.

As a former player who became Bundesliga champion with Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 in the 1990s, Kurz also made it into the first and second Bundesliga.

He led Adelaide United to two FFA Cup finals, including a win in 2018, and two A-League finals.

The win is sixth in the table in terms of goal difference and more than 15 points behind leaders and sharp rivals Sydney FC, who lead the table with 34 points.

Johnny Warren medalist Marco Rojas is expected to be at AAMI Park for a doctor’s visit on Thursday before stepping down for the club in which he has made a name for himself.

It is believed that Kristijan Dobras, one of Victory’s below-average visa players, could be the one who enables Victory to sign the kiwi winger who left his Danish club in December.

with Anthony Colangelo