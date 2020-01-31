Melbourne United meets a season race with Brisbane Bullets

“If you can win it, you really have to take a step to take fourth place.

“The games that both teams have in front of them are against teams of a similar quality. It’s a huge game for us.”

Melbourne will bring Shea Ili and Alex Pledger to Brisbane. Ili was among the best on Wednesday, but still has a painful wrist problem while Pledger dropped the game in Perth after an illness.

The injured importer Casey Prather hoped he could come to the side again, but was excluded on Friday.

With the best possible result from Brisbane, they would achieve 17:11, which Melbourne’s best result surpasses.

But the Bullets will face New Zealand, Perth (in Perth) and Cairns in the remaining games to Melbourne, so they are likely to suffer at least one defeat.

Melbourne will face Illawarra, Cairns and South East Melbourne Phoenix in all three games at the Melbourne Arena.

United’s best possible result is between 16 and 12, and 15 wins are enough as long as the percentage is ahead of the competition.

The Bullets were impressive in the second half of the season. NBA importer Lamar Patterson, an MVP candidate, and young striker Will Magnay won the NBA’s interest in his athletic game in color.

Apart from these two people, Nathan Sobey, Cameron Gliddon, Jason Cadee, Mika Vukona and Matt Hodgson continue to play their roles for coach Andrej Lemanis.

United Point Guard Melo Trimble has played two strong games after several weeks of fighting, but his bank is the deciding factor between reaching the final or not.

The bank scored 32 points in the victory over Perth, led by Center Jo Lual Acuil, Import Stanton Kidd and Ili, who also provided an energetic defense.

Acuil could be especially helpful in reducing the influence of greats like Magnay and Hodgson.

“When our starters made mistakes, I didn’t always trust our bank,” said Vickerman.

“I was tough (against Perth). It gave everyone a statement and the bank sees it and realizes that they can stay out there.”

Melbourne United will play AEDT Brisbane Bullets in Brisbane on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

