Melbourne United is aiming for a six-figure Bushfire donation, an annual CFA game

Loading...

Sponsor Tyrepower will donate $ 100 for each point Melbourne scores in the remaining four games in January, and the team hopes the total donation will exceed $ 200,000.

Melbourne United CEO Vince Crivelli said the whole country has been hit by the big fires so far, and his club plans to stay active in the coming years.

“It moved us just like everyone else and we felt obliged to stand up for the cause in our own community,” said Crivelli.

Melbourne officials plan to work with the CFA in the off-season to host an annual game to attract money and attention. The team will also invite people from communities hit by bushfires to play against the wildcats on January 29th.

“Everyone is expressing support for such a devastating event and it will be a huge problem for the country in the coming years,” said Crivelli.

“We want to play a game for the cause every year. We don’t think it’s a problem that can be solved quickly.”

Melbourne will also auction memorabilia and team experiences to collect more donations, while the NBL announced on Thursday that name sponsor Hungry Jacks would donate $ 1,000 to each dunk in the six games this round.

South East Melbourne Phoenix works with Food Bank Australia and local CFAs in the southeast, and Forward Mitch Creek and Guard Kyle Adnam raised several thousand dollars in the last game by auctioning off their game shoes.

Melbourne United will play Adelaide 36ers in Adelaide on Saturday at 8pm.