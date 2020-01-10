Melbourne United has set itself the goal of limiting the number of gifts and leading the table as soon as the finals begin

Loading...

Melbourne has done well to strengthen the body’s defenses and limit the chances for the Sixers to get out of hand in their previous victories and achieve light baskets. This game will also take place for the first time in the regular season at the Adelaide Entertainment Center in Melbourne. The Sixers switched to this season.

Melbourne United has to curtail Adelaides Eric Griffin on Saturday night.Credit: Getty Images

“Every time you play against Adelaide, you have to limit the transition points, limit your own sales and limit the second chance points on the offensive boards. I thought we did a good job in both games,” said Melbourne assistant Ross McMains ,

“We limited the gifts we gave them.”

Griffin scored 34 points against Melbourne in his last game, so they wanted to narrow his chances of scoring, although the Sixers struggled to keep Shawn Long at bay in the same game when he scored 34 points and scored 15 rebounds.

Melbourne defender Melo Trimble has struggled with his shots in recent games, as has substitute keeper Shea Ili, but coach Dean Vickerman and the rest of the team have continued to encourage both players to fire their shots.

Trimble was the match winner against Adelaide in round six with 32 points.

“It just means they’ll get really hot soon, based on the average law,” said McMains.

“They still have to take great pictures and trust their work.”

Melbourne still has eight games in the season and will compete against every NBL team. If she can win the majority of them, she should be well placed in the final.

“We can play through the entire league, every game and every team plays a role,” said McMains.

“It’s about preparing for it and improving our play-off habits when the time comes.”

Melbourne United will play Adelaide 36ers in Adelaide on Saturday at 8pm.

