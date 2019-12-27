Melbourne United coach says team must commit offense or face disappointment

Loading...

Vickerman congratulated the athletic Taipans and their coach Mike Kelly, but said he was concerned about his own team's commitment to their game plan.

As a club, the loss was an even bigger disappointment, as they once again drew a crowd of 10,300 to Melbourne Arena, while opening the roof again and it was baffling that ; it came after a win against the odds in Perth on the last lap.

A lot has been done about the team with younger imports this year in Melo Trimble and Shawn Long – who are both in their mid-twenties – but with the team now in mid-season, the pair and their teammates have had enough time to get on the same page, even with the new Stanton Kidd import that arrived last week.

"We are more concerned that we seem to be watching a bit tonight [without understanding what the team was doing]," said Vickerman.

"The minutes that Kidd played were exactly what we were asking for since his first game, but [as a team], we didn't seem to be quite on the same wavelength and that closed mindset that we had in Perth. "

Vickerman was scratching his head as to why the team had backed off so noticeably and they have little time to resolve their issues before team host Brisbane Bullets at Melbourne Arena Sunday at 5 p.m.

"There is still leadership that we need from everyone," said Vickerman.

Loading

"It was as if we were looking too much around us tonight when we had to come together and say that it is what we are and what we do.

"We have an offense system where you have to commit to it and when we do, we are good enough, but when we get away from it, that's when we have problems."

Melbourne captain Chris Goulding injured his ankle in the third quarter but returned in the last quarter and Vickerman said he expected the skipper to be in good shape for Sunday .

Melbourne United will play the Brisbane Bullets at Melbourne Arena on Sunday at 5 p.m.