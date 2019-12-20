Melbourne Storm Seeks To Get A 'Tim Kelly Style' Bonus & # 39; & # 39; in exchange for Addo-Carr

Loading...

Donaghy said the storm would seek a combination of transfer fees, a player swap for proportional relief and / or a salary cap.

"The board yesterday asked management to explore options for Storm to provide Josh with an early release from his gaming contract for compassionate reasons at the end of the 2020 season. "wrote Donaghy.

"To achieve this goal, Storm would in return seek fair value for Josh by combining the following: transfer fees; player swap, with the player benefiting from a reduction in the corresponding salary cap [and / or] proportional for doing the right thing by the player, and providing additional support for Josh, no different from the recent AFL scenario with Tim Kelly at the [Geelong] Cats.

"We think it would be a fair result for all parties given the investment that Storm has made for Josh and that we are at the dawn of the 2020 season.

"More importantly, it would meet Josh's request and we, as well as the game, could continue to support him and his family in the transition back to Sydney."

Loading

Former Geelong star Tim Kelly wanted to return home to Western Australia at the end of the 2018 season, but the Cats had him on contract and knew he was about to become a star so they kept it. However, Geelong explored a deal with the West Coast Eagles, which ultimately saw him come home this season for three high draft picks and a 2020 first round pick choice for the Eagles.

The Storms are unable to let Addo-Carr go this season and now know that they will likely have to find two starting caliber wingers in time for the 2021 season.

The Sydney clubs would have hoped to be able to recover Addo-Carr cheaply, but the Storm seems determined to want a return for a player, who arrived at the club in a cloud of doubt and has probably become the best winger in the game.