Melbourne Stars' Marcus Stoinis hasn't lost record 147 against Sydney Sixers

Ben Dwarshuis (0-61 from four runs) and Tom Curran (1-58 from four runs) carried the brunt of the Stoinis onslaught and collected 24 and 26 runs.

Stoinis and his opener colleague Hilton Cartwright line up 207 for the first wicket, which also slightly surpassed the record for the BBL’s highest partnership, set up in 2012 by former stars openers Luke Wright and Rob Quiney.

Wright – a staff member of the Stars – and Quiney were present on Sunday evening to witness their record decline.

Stoinis’ innings were also the highest T20 score for professional men on Australian soil and overtook Shane Watsons 124, who had not eliminated Australia for India in 2016.

The opening stand ended when Cartwright (59) passed the first ball of the 20th thrown by Curran in the midwicket on Jordan Silk. As if things weren’t bad enough for the Sixers, that brought glowing Glenn Maxwell to a climax. The star captain duly sent the first ball he saw in the middle of the defense for four.

The total of the stars in the table was the third highest team rating in the history of the BBL.

Stoinis had already entered the match with the gold cap as the tournament’s top scorer, and by the end of his flawless championship class, the Western Australian had completed 478 runs, heralding a break of 159 on the tournament’s second-placed Shaun Marsh Melbourne Renegades. Stoinis celebrated his ton by putting his helmet on his racket before lifting the willow, a celebration borrowed from West Indian veteran Chris Gayle.

“I’m absolutely cooked,” he said, receiving his Match Award after the game.

“I have to sleep, I think. But it was a lot of fun. “

Without Stoinis’ omission for Australia’s one-day India tour this month, the records would not have been set.

Loading

The all-rounder was thrown away by the national team after a bad world championship.

The innings also came just a week after Stoinis was fined $ 7,500 for making a homophobic charge on Kane Richardson, the Renegades bowler.

Since Stoinis was promoted to open the stars on New Year’s Day 2019, he has scored nine points of 50 or more in 19 BBL innings.

An ambitious run was stopped early after Sixers opening player Josh Philippe delivered a short Daniel Worrall ball to drop for four in the first round.

Loading

The hosts weren’t flawless on the field, and Englishman James Vince dropped both Clint Hinchliffe and Worrall before falling on a Hinchliffe half tracker for 16.

Sixers captain Moises Henriques (41 of 25) showed some resistance, but when he became Spinner Hinchliffe’s second victim of the night – caught in the low of 11th – the Sixers had slumped to 4:93 and needed a miracle that never happened came.

The West Australian tweaker Hinchliffe ended his contingent with an impressive 3:20 success after Adam Zampa left abroad, and also removed Justin Avendano.

A late blow from Dwarshuis (42, not 17) made for more seriousness at the end.

The Stars are now two games and have a huge difference in net run rates in first place. They are in pole position on January 31 to host “the qualifier”. The winner of this game also secures hosting rights for the BBL finals. Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, as curtains to ease the bushfire, are a good chance to come to the MCG next month.

The stars rested on Sunday night alongside fast Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile after Worrall was spared Friday night’s derby win against the unfortunate Renegades.

Daniel is an old age sports reporter

Most seen in sports

Loading