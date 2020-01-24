Melbourne Stars hopeful Dale Steyn returns next season

“Luckily with Dale, he had a ball here with the Melbourne Stars and hopefully we can get it back next year and the following year. He’s part of the family.

“The day he left, he said, ‘I’m just spitting’ … he was just having fun. His partner also had a great time. Hopefully that will be an option for next year and the following year.”

36-year-old Steyn has returned to South Africa to play in the Proteas White Ball series against England from February 4th.

After retiring from Test Cricket, he hopes to be at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October. After that, he could withdraw from all international competitions and focus on national Twenty20 competitions.

While Steyn is gone for the year, the stars hope to have Haris Rauf back on the field in time for the qualifying final in the MCG next week. Rauf’s impressive form with 16 gates at 11:56 in seven games drove him into the Pakistani Twenty20 team for the three-game series against Bangladesh. The third game takes place on Monday, so Rauf has three days to return to the final on Friday evening in time.

“We are still confident, but anything can happen with Haris and Pakistan Cricket. But I will say that Pakistan Cricket is a good thing. Hopefully he will be ready to qualify again by then,” said Hussey.

Pakistani fast bowler Dilbar Hussain, who has not played an international match, has signed as a substitute.

The stars need to find a way to maintain pressure on the blazing heat and end a two-game skid. You will get along without Hilton Cartwright because scans have confirmed that he has a broken hand that was injured in the Adelaide Oval networks on Wednesday.

You will have to decide whether Seb Gotch is still a wicket keeper – as he did when losing to Adelaide on Wednesday – or whether Peter Handscomb best fits this role in team balance.

Hussey had already confirmed that all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile will return, but if the MCG deck is as sluggish as it was against Perth last weekend, the stars will try to turn most of their 20 overs.

De Villiers has scored 40, two, two and 25 points in his four innings since switching to the Heat, but Hussey, an experienced player and now coach of the Twenty20 circuit, knows how dangerous the man with a 360-degree range can be.

“He’s been a world-class player for about 15 years. How to curb him? Probably preventing him from going on strike. He’s just a wonderful player,” he said.

“And I can’t wait to see him at the MCG. It would have been great if it had been Dale Steyn against AB de Villiers, but I’m really looking forward to AB getting some runs, but hopefully not too many.” and the stars go to the right side and get the ‘W’ on Saturday evening. “

Stars squad: Glenn Maxwell (c), Nathan Coulter-Nil, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Dilbar Hussain, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.

Heat Squad: Chris Lynn (c), Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, James Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, AB de Villiers and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Jon Pierik is a cricket author for The Age.

