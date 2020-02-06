Melbourne Stars decide on BBL after Sydney Thunder’s win

Melbourne Stars avoided an embarrassing exit to the straight set final after flashing Sydney Thunder with 28 runs in their MCG Big Bash League pre-final.

After the end of the regular season, the pressure on the stars was greatest, but they were a class higher at 2: 194 – their highest score in a final game.

The result of Thursday evening ensures that the stars rise to their third BBL decision-maker – against Sydney Sixers on Saturday evening with an SCG that is expected to be wet and damp.

Thunder will destroy the expensive chances of stars batsmen Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin.

The couple punished visitors with a 117-member second wicket partnership.

Massive blow! NCN throws down the stumps to send Hales to pack! # BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PZCHk5Kiux

– KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 6, 2020

In-form opener Stoinis should have been out for 19, but thunder wicket keeper Jay Lenton put a simple tick in absurd circumstances from Chris Morris’ bowling.

Larkin was dropped by Daniel Sams near the border when he was eight years old before he posted his highest 20-point score with 83 undefeated players.

It took him a while to find his groove, but Larkin shifted into gear when Morris defeated Stoinis in the 17th.

Stoinis passed Hobarts D’Arcy Short (637) for most runs in a BBL season, reaching a total of 695 for the tournament.

WRECK-IT UP! 🔨 pic.twitter.com/b0ZcSkD2ro

– KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 6, 2020

Star captain Glenn Maxwell was usually a bowling fan and decided to hit after the bat flip in front of a disappointing crowd of 13,067 spectators.

When Thunder struck, former international Nathan Coulter-Nile fired off striker Alex Hales with a terrific run-out before playing Usman Khawaja for 23.

Shortly after Captain Callum Ferguson left, Thunder’s hopes of making the final a purely Sydney affair were dashed, but Alex Ross fought hard at 58.

“We probably hunted a few more than we wanted,” said Ferguson.

“They suffered some losses. If we took this risk early, it could have wiped out the wobble.”

The stars have reached a final in eight of the nine BBL seasons, but – besides Hobart – are only one of two teams that do not yet have to win a title.

aap