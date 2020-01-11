Melbourne Renegades hurt, says Shaun Marsh, as the season continues without horror and Melbourne Stars is again subject

Loading...

“It was undoubtedly a tough season, you know, some disappointed boys in the locker rooms, but we will keep fighting and we have six games to try to win six games. So you know, the boys train really hard. They are a great group of people who want to do well. I am sure that luck will change a little for us. If we continue to do what we do in training, we can hopefully win in Adelaide. Marsh said.

Shaun Marsh opened for the Renegades and had a good inning, but the team lost again.Credit: Getty Images

“Everyone hurts in the locker rooms. We’re zero and eight and that’s definitely not what we had in mind at the start of the tournament. But we just have to keep going. It’s what it is and we just have to keep working hard.

“The boys give up all the work. We train hard and do the right things. I’ve been busy with this game long enough. If you continue like this, the results will come to us and we are not that far away. So we haven’t hit a game yet. It was just little things that other teams approached us over a period of two or three years. “

After captain Aaron Finch was gone with the Australian team, Marsh was hoisted to the top of the field and scored 63 out of 43 balls. He bet 86 for the first wicket with Marcus Harris.

Marsh said he and Harris would probably open up further, which means that wicket keeper batsman Sam Harper will have to find a place elsewhere in the order.

After throwing 73 out of 46 balls against the Perth Scorchers in 3rd place earlier in the week, Harper was downgraded to 6th on Friday night.

After the English Paceman Richard Gleeson had not had any great success in the last eight games, he was replaced by the Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who had shown a strong performance at the Renegades in recent years.