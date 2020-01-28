Melbourne Rebels playmaker Matt Toomua wants the Wallabies No.10 home jersey

“A few (wallabies) incumbents are gone, so there is definitely a chance, but when you say that there are many good ten across the country,” said Toomua.

“There is a lot of excitement in Australian rugby for a couple of reasons and that’s probably one of them.

“First of all, I have to play well here at Rebels and keep the 10 here, but you know I’m not too naive to believe that there is no chance there.

“It’s obviously a goal of mine since I’m sure it’s for the Brumbies 10 and Waratahs 10 and Reds 10, but I’m looking forward to getting a shot there.”

Lomani admits that he has to be noisier after the rebels were beaten in a lawsuit against the Brumbies last week, and tries to convince Toomua.

“I need to improve my game management and be more aggressive with my leadership – I have to command and be bossy,” said Lomani.

Loading

“I like playing with Matt Toomua – he helped me a lot with running and I like the way he commands.

“We have a good idea of ​​how they play (Sunwolves). We will use our big ball carriers and we have some good players like (Toomua) who can control our game.”

This year, for the first time in a row, the rebels have the same captain, trainer and CEO.

“I think our recruiting team has done a really good job where it is due,” said Toomua.

“Many of the other teams probably feel the exodus after the World Cup a bit more than we do. We have a good deal of stability there, especially with our coaches.”

AAP

Eamonn Tiernan is a sports reporter for the Canberra Times

Most seen in sports

Loading