Melbourne Cricket Club Hopes The Pizza Field Has Its Lot

Loading...

"I never said 100% about anything, but I am 99.99% sure it will be a test match to watch the day after Christmas this year because the situation has changed," he said. -he declares.

"All I'm going to say is that you will have land that has more life than in previous years because the features and structure … have changed. It will stay alive longer and have more of colors for the duration of the game. "

The pitch, which CA and Melbourne Cricket Club said was off limits to journalists and cameras on Friday, has not been used this season.

Page and Burdett need to provide a surface that encourages the stick and ball, and entertains a crowd that was battered in the 2017-2018 ash test and much the same in the first two days against the 39 India last summer. India did win, but there were concerns that the suspension bridge would not deteriorate.

Les Burdett (center) was called in for consultations on the CWM. Credit: Aaron Sawall

AC chief Kevin Roberts reported this week a greener than usual deck, Burdett confirming that, adding that it would also be slightly dry on the first day.

"I am nervous for him (Page) and I will be sitting in Adelaide toasting when that first ball is thrown," he said.

Burdett said Page is still grappling with the fallout from the abandoned Shield match.

"The last thing we want to do as conservatives is to embarrass our families, our friends and the stadium. You want it to be good. Yes, he is suffering and he is still suffering and probably is rightly because It cares. It’s sad to see the guys go through there, scrutiny, everyone becomes an expert … but I don’t think they do, " he said.

He added that it was "a fine line between the result and the disaster" for the Conservatives.

Loading

"Unfortunately, a week ago, you can't hide from the fact, and Pagey is a great kid, and he really hurts, but when you do cricket, there is dirt, # 39; water and clay. You mix it all and put it in the oven. The oven is time. It's like making a cake or a pizza, all the ingredients are good but if you cook them too long or too early, the ingredients don't work, "he said.

The main problem with the place is that the sites are almost 20 years old and do not have the life they once had. The new locations will not be ready for use for two or three seasons.

Ground officials will sweat the International Cricket Council's ground report, as an "unfit" note would mean a 12-month ban on international cricket. He was found to be mediocre in 2017-2018, although the three demerit points at the time did not count, as the new scoring system was not yet fully active. The pitch was noted on average last year.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

Most seen in sport

Loading