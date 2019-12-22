Melbourne City's past, Sydney FC star Luke Brattan

Loading...

Brattan, however, said that his contractual situation was the farthest thing from his mind after recently experiencing family problems, and had no idea when his club's fate would be resolved.

"It is definitely on hold, I don't think about it at all yet," he said. "I only focus on playing the games right now, doing my job for the team and not letting anyone down.

Luke Brattan spent three seasons in Melbourne City before moving to Sydney FC.

"Once everything off the field has calmed down – it could be a week, it could be two months, it could be three months. I'm not sure. I haven't had a conversation with my family at this or with other clubs. "

Brattan is looking forward to seeing old faces at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday for City's second visit, which was surprisingly lackluster in a 2-1 loss to Melbourne Victory on Saturday.

"I love the club. It is special to me, I have made a lot of lifelong friends there – players and staff as well as fans. It's going to be good to see them but it's going to be a good test for us too, "he said.

The collapse of the City derby is likely to lead to a response against the Sky Blues, who have their own issues to deal with. Sydney was lethargic on Saturday and likely had a chance to win a 2-2 draw with Wellington Phoenix, who outscored them for most of the match but could not find the winning goal they deserved.

Brattan admitted that they were not their "usual selves" but were satisfied with their improved performance in the second half, which was triggered by the introduction of Milos Ninkovic on the bench.

Corica chose not to launch Ninkovic due to a slight calf complaint that he was wearing and said after the game that he did not plan to use it unless ; he doesn't have to – and the circumstances of the match warranted it.

"He's getting a bit old now, so we could have done him a favor and given him rest. It just wasn't our best performance," said Brattan.

Loading

It remains to be seen whether this will hurt the veteran's hopes of facing off against City, second place, but Brattan said he expected him and the utility Paulo Retre , who experienced hamstring cramps in the second half, are able to play.

But Sydney will not find Brandon O & # 39; Neill (knee), which is expected to miss another two to three weeks, while left-back Michael Zullo (calf) is handled with caution after a series of soft tissue problems this season.

"People underestimate Wellington. It's a good team, in good shape and it's going to be difficult for the teams to get there and get points," said Brattan. "But it's a sign of a great team that when you're not in top shape, you always get points, and I think we've proven it so far. 39; now. "

Vince is a sports reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading