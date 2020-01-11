Melbourne City dominates in the brisk draw of Brisbane Roar

But there was no cause for concern in the first 25 minutes, and control of City’s property and territory was so complete.

City was determined to continue their highly topical game despite the heat, so they could get so much out of the ball. But possession of the ball is only nine-tenths of the law, and if a team takes no risk, they are always hit during the break. And that’s exactly what happened to City in the first half, when they scored a goal and had plenty of opportunities to take a clear lead.

But Brisbane was more clinical in the final, and when they started to play, they took their chances to advance into the 2-1 break.

The gates fell in the last ten minutes of the opening round after a sustained pressure in the city, in which especially Lachlan Wales was terrible.

A Wales volley was saved by excellent Jamie Young in the first minute, Atkinson saved a shot, Noone drove over and Wales shot again when the ball fell on him after a defensive mix-up.

But Brisbane got into the match after half an hour and City got a warning when Inman forced Dean Bouzanis to save in the 31st minute and Mirza Muratovic drove past.

Inman made the breakthrough in the 35th minute when City lost the ball and Muratovic dropped the ball, which flanked into the box. The shot was not fired and the rebound fell on Inman, who made room to shoot past Bouzanis.

The goal was against the Run of Play and City immediately started looking for a leveler.

Craig Noone battles roar and heat in Brisbane. Photo credit: Getty Images

Wales was refused by Young when his header was brought to safety in the 38th minute, but the guests equalized 60 seconds later when Scott Jamieson’s cross struck from the left towards Noone, who flew home from the post.

Young was Brisbane’s savior again two minutes before the break when he did a great double by first stopping Jamie Maclaren’s header and then blocking a Wales shot after the rebound.

Inman scored again in the first half to bring the hosts back in the lead, and made another good move after Aaron Amadi Holloway showed great strength to hold up and put the ball down.

Resisting the temptation to shoot immediately, Inman danced around Josh Brillante to improve his angle and shot past the diving bouzanis.

The city was operational again within three minutes of the restart, and Atkinson was responsible.

Mombaert’s team had good possession at the start of the second half. Atkinson found brilliant on the right side outside the penalty area. The full-back took a touch, looked up, and buckled a powerful drive toward Young.

Maclaren had an excellent chance to give City the lead in the eleventh minute after his breakthrough, and became defender Macaulay Gillesphey, who stuck out a leg to block him before he could properly intercept a shot.

Inman had the chance to win the game in added time, but Bouzanis made a nice stop to secure the draw.

Most seen in sports

Loading