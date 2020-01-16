Melbourne captain Scott Jamieson believes new signing Markel Susaeta can give the A-League club the X factor

“It’s one of the toughest and best leagues in the world, in the top three. You can’t question your skills to play around 500 games. It’s just about adapting it to the league and the culture, and that’s it it.” left to the club and the players to make them feel really welcome. “

City wanted to sign Markel before the start of the A-League season, but opted for a short assignment with the Japanese giant Gamba Osaka. He arrived on Wednesday and Jamieson is confident that he can connect to Maclaren as soon as possible.

New Melbourne City signs Markel Susaeta (left) for Athletic Bilbao.Credit:AP

“We have Macca, who won us games alone, hopefully Markel is that kind of X-factor … in terms of the X-factor, he could be someone who could change a game.

“It will mean an upswing for everyone, not only in the field but also off the field.

“He can be a great asset to many of us, young players. He has worked with some great managers like (Marcelo) Bielsa in Bilbao and has the attitude to stay at a high level for so long.” will help us. “

City will meet Newcastle at AAMI Park on Saturday, where the dominant women’s team will first play a W-League game against the same opponents and both games will collect money for the Bushfire appeals.

City is 11 points behind Sydney in second place in the A-League rankings, but Jamieson is optimistic that if they find a certain match, they can close the gap.

Aside from the opening round draw against Melbourne Victory, City had won or lost games this season until they shared the loot with Brisbane last weekend.

The captain says they can drive roads if they can break this “boom and bust” cycle.

“It was important to us not to lose at the weekend. We went through a number of games in which we won or lost. From a mental point of view, it was too inconsistent that we didn’t lose (in Brisbane). That gives us one Chance to really run.

“I think the result against Brisbane enables us to get a good set of results.”

