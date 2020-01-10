Melbourne Boomers win their fourth straight win over Lightning

Loading...

Lindsay Allen had played against Blitz in the previous games, but it was Cunningham and Maddie Garrick who made the best of things early on, even though Adelaide importer Kathryn Westbeld (18 points) had nine points in the first half of the year and her team up to Garrick’s three-point lead brought on the quarterly buzz it made 18-18.

The Boomers made their move in the second term, George made a three and Cunningham kept ways to score, with visitors 44-35 at half time.

The Lightning started the third season with a 7-0 run, which reduced the lead to two points and brought the home team back into play. But after failing to score in the first three minutes of the season, the boomers regained their stance and strong game from their bench, and some Ezi Magbegor insider games (14 points) led them to 60 last season to 48.

A corner three from George increased the lead in the last game to 13 points, but Turner and Nicholson headed for Adelaide and reduced the lead to six points in the last minute.

Despite some careless sales, the boomers still claimed victory.

In other WNBL news, Townsville Fire announced on Friday night that they had released former WNBL MVP Abby Bishop from their contract with immediate effect.

Bishop had an option for next season, but both the player and the club agreed not to take advantage of that option.

The Boomers will host Southside Flyers at the State Basketball Center on Sunday at 5 p.m.