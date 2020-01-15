Americans have trouble sleeping – according to the National Sleep Foundation, nearly a third of American adults have suffered from insomnia. But sleeping pills can cause many unpleasant side effects, which is why so many people are turning to natural remedies. And for the past two decades, one of the most popular has been melatonin.

Melatonin is a hormone produced naturally by the body to help regulate the circadian rhythm or the sleep-wake cycle. During the day, melatonin levels decrease to the point of being undetectable. When the sun goes down, melatonin levels start to rise and gradually signal the body to fall asleep. However, various factors, such as stress or shift work, can cause your normal cycle to be out of sync, making it difficult to start sleeping or wake up at the desired time.

“For patients with sleep problems related to changes in the circadian rhythm, such as shift work disorders or jet lag, melatonin can help readjust their sleep-wake cycle,” says Dr. Philip Gehrman, assistant professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.

Oral melatonin supplements are the most popular form of ingestion and are widely available over the counter. Yet, while the demand for melatonin continues to grow, there are now several melatonin sprays designed to reduce the absorption period to a few seconds. If melatonin sprays work as well as their manufacturers claim, it would make them the fastest over-the-counter sleep aid on the market.

When concentrated melatonin is inhaled, in theory, it is instantly absorbed by the alveoli of the lungs and enters the bloodstream, rather than being metabolized by the liver, like a tablet would. Only a small amount of melatonin is then necessary to create a physiological effect. But Dr. Philip Forys, a pulmonologist at the University of Indiana, is skeptical about the proposed absorption rates of vaporized melatonin. “Melatonin is a great chemical, unlike nicotine and other commonly vaporized substances,” says Dr. Forys Rolling stone. “While this product may work, we really don’t know if it is an effective delivery mechanism, as no studies have been done on the effects of vaping melatonin.”

Vaping is considered relatively safer than smoking, but the CDC’s investigation into the health risks of vaping is underway. In the past few months, there have been at least 55 spray-related deaths and thousands of illnesses, mostly due to black market THC sprays containing vitamin E acetate. In a recent study of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vitamin E acetate was found in the lung lesions of 48 of 51 patients who used vaping products. But unlike the illegal THC vapors, melatonin vaporizers are commercially available and do not list vitamin E acetate as an ingredient.

In October 2019, Cloudy, which was founded earlier that year, became the first and only melatonin vaporizer to join Google’s prestigious Brand Accelerator program, an invitational program developed to help support the disruptive brands that have a high growth potential. Once inhaled, Cloudy claims that melatonin enters the bloodstream and immediately begins to “soften” you before letting you “sleep on a cloud”. In each puff of Cloudy, there is 0.5 mg of melatonin. Cloudy recommends approximately seven inhalations per night, an online dosage with oral tablets. “A typical recommended dose of oral melatonin is 0.5 to 5 mg,” says Dr. Michael Grandler, director of the sleep and health research program at the University of Arizona. Rolling stone. “But the dose of melatonin is very difficult to get properly, and most people consume more than what is optimal.” I don’t know if [vaping] allows tight dose control. ”

InhaleHealth, a biotech company from Beverly Hills that launched the very first melatonin vaporizer in 2016, does theirs with lavender and chamomile. They also sell B12 and caffeine sprays, but according to CEO Daniel Wolf Shapiro, the “sleep on demand” melatonin vaporizer is both the most popular and the most rated product on their website. However, they opt for a lower concentration – each inhalation of its vaporizer gives an average of 0.1 mg, with 40 mg of melatonin per device. “Less melatonin is needed to take effect because it is instantly absorbed, allowing consumers to use it as they go and take only what they need,” says Shapiro.

For Dreamed, a vaporizer that was launched in December 2019, melatonin was not initially on the plan. They had hoped to create a cannabis vape that would help people sleep, but they realized that marijuana was not enough. “THC and CBD weren’t as effective as I expected them to be on their own,” says Carolina Vazquez Mitchell, Chief Scientific Director, who has developed more than 40 cannabis products over the course of his career. “But I put melatonin, terpenes, and valerian root in the distillate and I haven’t had any trouble falling asleep since.” Combined, says Mitchell, these substances work synergistically not only to fall asleep quickly but also to make sure you stay asleep overnight.

According to Mitchell, melatonin can only be vaporized above 900 degrees Fahrenheit – more than twice the boiling point of CBD or THC – so these molecules are carried along with each puff, never reaching a gas phase. Therefore, it is very likely that a high percentage of it is absorbed before it even reaches the lungs. In each puff of Dreamed of two or three seconds, there is 0.1 mg of melatonin, the same amount as in the vape of InhaleHealth, and five times less than that of Cloudy. Mitchell says Dreamed doesn’t recommend taking more than three puffs, but she personally only needs one puff to feel the effects.

Although these companies are successful with melatonin vaporization products, the lack of scientific studies concerns certain health professionals. When melatonin is taken inappropriately – like Dr. Christine Won, director of Yale’s sleep lab, fears can arise with these vaping products – it can disrupt our circadian rhythm. Some doctors don’t even consider melatonin as an effective sleeping pill. “There have been quite a few randomized trials showing that melatonin is no better at helping people sleep than a placebo,” says Dr. Gehrman. Until the vaporizers have been scientifically evaluated, doctors remain cautious about this recent evolution of the vaporizers. “I have never heard of any ongoing research into melatonin and vaping,” said Dr. Grandler to Rolling Stone after reviewing published medical studies and ongoing clinical trials. “It seems to be an area that has not had research to explore it.”