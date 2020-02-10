Melanie Martinez drops ‘Copy Cat’ with new “K-12” summer tour dates

(Photo by: Melanie Martinez)

Melanie Martinez has just released a new song with the title “Copy Cat” with features Tierra Whack. The new song is also the first Martinez song with another artist. In 2018, Whack received rave reviews for her debut studio album Whack World.

In addition to ‘Copy Cat’, Martinez also announced a considerable number of dates for her K12 world tour.

Melanie Martinez released her album and accompanying long film K-12 in September. The album was widely praised and debuted at number 3 on Billboard 200.

Melanie Martinez was also the cover star, guest editor and photographer of the all-inclusive Melanie Martinez number 375 from Altpress.

Earlier this month, Martinez released a number of videos for K-12 songs, including “Teacher’s Pet,” “High School Sweethearts,” “Orange Juice,” and “Detention.”

Martinez, who speaks about her new song ‘Copy Cat’, compliments Whack and explains the process behind the creation of the song.

“I am so happy to release this song with the most magical artist and insanely talented copywriter, Tierra Whack,” says Martinez. “This song was written years ago and from an empathetic perspective, even while it was in a very painful place.”

“We have all been told that imitation is flattering to relieve the pain that the ego feels when other people are credited with our ideas and our work. But being human involves feeling a multitude of feelings, and this song naturally came into being In expressing those very harsh emotions.I hope that this song can not only comfort those who experience it, but also remind them to empathize with people who just do what society has conditioned them to believe they will be successful. “

Whack also praised Martinez and how she was chosen to appear on the song.

“She is (Martinez) the sweetest, most genuine, most sincere person I have ever met,” says Whack. “After dropping” WHACK WORLD, “she was one of the first people to contact and immediately show love. So excited to share our new song together!”

Listen to “Copy Cat” below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYo1Rks-tF4 (/ embed)

Text ‘Copy Cat’

Over my shoulder, eyes peek inside

Analyze every movement, what current state I am in

Because you are colder than ice on my skin

You want to get that A +, baby, so excuse me

Because I’m small, right? I will not call you

Teachers say you get credit, why stop now?

You’re so desperate for that spotlight

Shine on those who do that because it is their life

But I know the people around you say

Just do what it takes to get it all the way

You are the copy cat

You take it, you leave it, honey

Just like that, just like that

You fall flat

You find someone like me to bring you

Rear right, rear right

(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)

(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)

Obsessed with power, you want to have it yourself

Feeding misogyny, but you still call yourself

A feminista, if that were really true

You would not feel that I was a current threat to you

But I know the people around you say

Just do what it takes to get it all the way

You are the copy cat

You take it, you leave it, honey

Just like that, just like that

You fall flat

You find someone like me to bring you

Rear right, rear right

(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)

(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)

Look for someone else to lend a hand to, lady

My blood is for me, not for you, honey

College, estate and all your savings

My blood is for me, so don’t take it anymore

Everything you can do I can do better

In prison for stealing, you write a letter

Courageous and smart, creative director

I raised the bar, so I broke the record

I am hot as peppers, my words written in leather

I screwed on my boots while I punched you in Skechers

They want to build as if their first name is Hector

Back against the wall, bitch, I am a projector

Do not look at my ex in the projects

Just like unibrows, they are made for connects

I wish you the best, do not show my next

Move, so I think you’ll be upset

No crying, no baby, you will find your own way

Think for yourself, everything will be fine

Copyright texts, you cannot steal my mind

They come from my music, they want to hear it

Imitated, never duplicated

You want you to be family

You wish you had made it

Imitated, never duplicated

You want you to be family

You wish you had made it

You are the copy cat

You take it, you leave it, honey

Just like that, just like that

You fall flat

You find someone like me to bring you

Rear right, rear right

(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)

(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)

“Copy Cat” will appear on Melanie Martinez’s upcoming EP entitled After School, which is expected to appear this spring. Martinez also announced an extensive stage of her world tour that starts on June 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Presale of tickets is available on February 10 at 2 p.m. local time. General sale is here February 13 at 10.00 local time here. A full list of dates is below.

dates:

02/10 Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

02/12 Cologne, DE @ Palladium

02/13 Paris, FR @ Olympia Theater

02/15 Tilburg, NL @ 013 Pop venue

02/17 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

03/17 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues – Anaheim

03/19 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/20 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

03/22 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

03/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

03/25 Seattle, WA @ Ballroom with Paramount

03/26 Garden City, ID @ The Revolution Center

06/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06 / 05-07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival *

06/06 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater on Freedom Hill

06/07 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

06/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

06/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion in Nautica

06/13 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/14 – Montreal, QC @ M. TELUS

06/16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/17 – Moon Twp, PA @ UPMC Event Center

06/19 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

06/23 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater

06/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

26/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

27/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

28/28 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

30/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/01 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

07/02 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

07/07 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

07/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/09 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center

07/12 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

07/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater

07/15 – Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theater

07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

07/18 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

07/21 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

07/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

07/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater

25/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

26/07 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

* Festival appearance.

What do you think of the new song by Melanie Martinez and Tierra Whack? Sound out in the comments below!

