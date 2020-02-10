Melanie Martinez drops ‘Copy Cat’ with new “K-12” summer tour dates

(Photo by: Melanie Martinez)
Melanie Martinez has just released a new song with the title “Copy Cat” with features Tierra Whack. The new song is also the first Martinez song with another artist. In 2018, Whack received rave reviews for her debut studio album Whack World.
In addition to ‘Copy Cat’, Martinez also announced a considerable number of dates for her K12 world tour.
Melanie Martinez released her album and accompanying long film K-12 in September. The album was widely praised and debuted at number 3 on Billboard 200.
Melanie Martinez was also the cover star, guest editor and photographer of the all-inclusive Melanie Martinez number 375 from Altpress.
Earlier this month, Martinez released a number of videos for K-12 songs, including “Teacher’s Pet,” “High School Sweethearts,” “Orange Juice,” and “Detention.”
Martinez, who speaks about her new song ‘Copy Cat’, compliments Whack and explains the process behind the creation of the song.
“I am so happy to release this song with the most magical artist and insanely talented copywriter, Tierra Whack,” says Martinez. “This song was written years ago and from an empathetic perspective, even while it was in a very painful place.”
“We have all been told that imitation is flattering to relieve the pain that the ego feels when other people are credited with our ideas and our work. But being human involves feeling a multitude of feelings, and this song naturally came into being In expressing those very harsh emotions.I hope that this song can not only comfort those who experience it, but also remind them to empathize with people who just do what society has conditioned them to believe they will be successful. “
Whack also praised Martinez and how she was chosen to appear on the song.
“She is (Martinez) the sweetest, most genuine, most sincere person I have ever met,” says Whack. “After dropping” WHACK WORLD, “she was one of the first people to contact and immediately show love. So excited to share our new song together!”
Listen to “Copy Cat” below.
(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYo1Rks-tF4 (/ embed)
Text ‘Copy Cat’
Over my shoulder, eyes peek inside
Analyze every movement, what current state I am in
Because you are colder than ice on my skin
You want to get that A +, baby, so excuse me
Because I’m small, right? I will not call you
Teachers say you get credit, why stop now?
You’re so desperate for that spotlight
Shine on those who do that because it is their life
But I know the people around you say
Just do what it takes to get it all the way
You are the copy cat
You take it, you leave it, honey
Just like that, just like that
You fall flat
You find someone like me to bring you
Rear right, rear right
(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)
(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)
Obsessed with power, you want to have it yourself
Feeding misogyny, but you still call yourself
A feminista, if that were really true
You would not feel that I was a current threat to you
But I know the people around you say
Just do what it takes to get it all the way
You are the copy cat
You take it, you leave it, honey
Just like that, just like that
You fall flat
You find someone like me to bring you
Rear right, rear right
(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)
(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)
Look for someone else to lend a hand to, lady
My blood is for me, not for you, honey
College, estate and all your savings
My blood is for me, so don’t take it anymore
Everything you can do I can do better
In prison for stealing, you write a letter
Courageous and smart, creative director
I raised the bar, so I broke the record
I am hot as peppers, my words written in leather
I screwed on my boots while I punched you in Skechers
They want to build as if their first name is Hector
Back against the wall, bitch, I am a projector
Do not look at my ex in the projects
Just like unibrows, they are made for connects
I wish you the best, do not show my next
Move, so I think you’ll be upset
No crying, no baby, you will find your own way
Think for yourself, everything will be fine
Copyright texts, you cannot steal my mind
They come from my music, they want to hear it
Imitated, never duplicated
You want you to be family
You wish you had made it
Imitated, never duplicated
You want you to be family
You wish you had made it
You are the copy cat
You take it, you leave it, honey
Just like that, just like that
You fall flat
You find someone like me to bring you
Rear right, rear right
(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)
(Uh uh uh, uh uh, copy cat)
“Copy Cat” will appear on Melanie Martinez’s upcoming EP entitled After School, which is expected to appear this spring. Martinez also announced an extensive stage of her world tour that starts on June 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Presale of tickets is available on February 10 at 2 p.m. local time. General sale is here February 13 at 10.00 local time here. A full list of dates is below.
dates:
02/10 Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
02/12 Cologne, DE @ Palladium
02/13 Paris, FR @ Olympia Theater
02/15 Tilburg, NL @ 013 Pop venue
02/17 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/17 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues – Anaheim
03/19 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/20 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater
03/22 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater
03/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
03/25 Seattle, WA @ Ballroom with Paramount
03/26 Garden City, ID @ The Revolution Center
06/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06 / 05-07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival *
06/06 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater on Freedom Hill
06/07 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
06/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
06/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion in Nautica
06/13 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
06/14 – Montreal, QC @ M. TELUS
06/16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/17 – Moon Twp, PA @ UPMC Event Center
06/19 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
06/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
06/23 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater
06/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
26/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
27/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater
28/28 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
30/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/01 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
07/02 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
07/07 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
07/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/09 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center
07/12 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
07/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater
07/15 – Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theater
07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
07/18 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater
07/21 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
07/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
07/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater
25/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
26/07 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
* Festival appearance.
What do you think of the new song by Melanie Martinez and Tierra Whack? Sound out in the comments below!
Alkaline Trio, 2000