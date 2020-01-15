Say what you want from Melania Trump, but there’s no denying that she has one of the most bearable social media presences in the Trump family.

The First Lady does not tweet or share ridiculous memes like Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump. She’s not like ~ extra ~ like Tiffany on Instagram, and unlike her husband, she doesn’t tweet too often. When Melania tweets, she manages to tag the right accounts and use hashtags directly related to her tweets, like #BeBest, which is more than we can say for the president.

Most of the time, Melania sticks to a consistently tame social media personality, but there is a chaotic quality that the First Lady absolutely loves. She is obsessed with photo filters.

I’m not talking about subtle filters that slightly improve, sharpen, or brighten images. We are all guilty of using them. I’m talking about these really obvious, hideous filters that dramatically darken the edges of a photo or color the whole thing to make it look like it has been soaked in tea for a few days or freshly pulled from a dusty old 1950s album.

In 2020, these heavy filters, which were popular in Instagram’s early years from 2010 to 2013, are often used by our first lady, and frankly it’s a bit confusing.

To put it bluntly, adding filters to your photos is fine, but it’s really something when you see pictures that look like they were edited by your adolescent White House colleague.

A quick look through Melania’s personal Twitter account, which has been inactive since January 2018, shows that the First Lady has been a dedicated photo filter for years. Even her cover photo is a filtered shot of her eyes.

Melania brought her love of filters to Washington, DC, and has tweeted and instagramed shamelessly filtered images from the official @ FLOTUS handle for the past three years. She really improved her filter game in 2019, so we’ve put together a few heavily edited photo examples that are sure to strain your eyes.

Emphasizing online security is one of my # BeBest priorities. Yesterday @billyraycyrus introduced me to the Smith family to hear about the tragic loss of their loved one through cyberbullying. Teaching positive online behaviors can secure a safer future for our children. pic.twitter.com/3p4HfdRtTX

– Melania Trump (@FLOTUS), November 19, 2019

It is unclear which tools Melania uses to edit her photos. However, if she publishes directly on Twitter, she has the feeling that she is interested in the Halki filter in the photo editor of the app. If she’s using an iPhone, she’ll try Silvertone in the Photo app, and on Instagram you can bet she loves to smash the Amaro, Hudson, Yeast, Nashville, or Mayfair buttons when one hits Offers opportunity. Depending on the image, she can even turn the vignette editing tool to 100 to give the image a confusingly dark mood.

Are these photo filters one of Melania’s only ways to really express yourself? Are you calling for help? Many questions come to my mind. Perhaps one of the biggest reasons she has to (or wants to) edit photos that are likely taken by White House professional photographers. As my friend Marc J. Franklin, a trusted professional photographer, once explained on Twitter: “The photos that I have carefully edited for you do NOT need the Mayfair filter on them. Or the Hudson filter on them. Or a filter on them. ZIP. “

Friends. I love you. The Mayfair filter is NOT required for the photos that I have carefully edited for you. Or the Hudson filter for them. Or some filter on them. POSTCODE. pic.twitter.com/S2SZPH64pV

– Marc J. Franklin (@marcjfranklin) January 6, 2020

Marc makes a great statement, and I’m excited to see what people think of taking photos of the Trump family when they see them on official White House social media accounts with such in-your-face filters. Do you want to shout “PLZ, Melania” or are you pro first lady filters?

I have a feeling that former White House photographer Pete Souza might not have jumped for joy if the Obamas had filtered some of his photos, but luckily, Michelle’s previous report on the White House shows that they are far less common filtered as Melania.

Sure, there are occasional black-and-white images, and in 2015 Michelle Obama was clearly a fan of the infamous Lo-Fi filter with border (and a number of other border filters), but that was years ago when filters were still fashionable and more easily accepted. It’s 2020, and Michelle Obama knows why her current personal Instagram page, with the exception of old photos, is almost filterless.

When I filter in the future, I advise the First Lady to take back the darker, morbid, somewhat worrying, doomsday-like washes and try to take natural-looking photos. But, you know what? If Melania wants to filter it out in the White House, she should go ahead.

Sure, the filters sometimes confuse me and I think they look hideous at times, but seeing them edit their professional photos is one of the few harmless, weird, non-threatening forms of entertainment I get from the Trump White House is one that I will continue to appreciate.

If Melania wants to publish a photo of herself with a filter for Christmas hats over the holidays, haters are damned. Maybe she should even consider downloading HUJI and launching a few single-use digital cameras for the history books.