Melania Trump asks Governors’ spouses to tackle cyberassault paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“He was so embarrassed and so hopeless that Channing committed suicide,” Mrs. Trump said. “Since their tragic loss, the Smith family has been using their grief to partner with influencers such as Billy Ray Cyrus to inform people about the dangers of cyberassault.”

Cyrus, who gained fame with the 1992 hit, “Achy Breaky Heart,” performed at Channing’s memorial service.

The first lady’s focus on negative online behavior comes when her husband, President Donald Trump, uses his Twitter account to go after opponents. He has spent the days since his acquittal last week in the Senate accusation process, sending small tweets about a handful of lawmakers who voted against him.

Mrs. Trump has said in the past that she is aware that people are skeptical about her focus on online bullying. She also said that she will not be put off because her goal is to help children and the next generation.

“I would like to take this time to ask you and your husbands to address this issue in your own home state so that no family will suffer a loss like the Smiths,” she told the husbands, who accompanied many of America’s Governors to Washington for their annual winter meeting and visit to the White House.

She asked them to “promote values ​​of encouragement, kindness, compassion, and respect.”

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press