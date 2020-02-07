Meier’s three points help Sharks Oilers to double

EDMONTON – The San Jose Sharks showed the value of sustained play on Thursday.

Timo Meier had two goals and an assist when the Sharks fight back for a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Meier said it was a case where the sharks were willing to pay the price.

“I thought most of our goals came tonight, everyone went to the net and stopped at the net,” he said. “You have to grind it. I know that sometimes it is painful, but that is where you are rewarded and I think we did well.”

Evander Kane, Maxim Letunov, Stefan Noesen and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks (24-27-4) who won two in a row.

Sharks defender Erik Karlsson said the young players who came in to replace wounded veterans have had an impact.

“They bring a lot of energy and they play the same way no matter what the score is, and I think that evokes the experienced guys who might think a little too much when things happen and the kids just go out and play,” he said .

Sam Gagner, Connor McDavid and Ethan Bear have answered for the Oilers (28-20-6) who dropped two consecutive games.

“We were just flat, emotionless,” McDavid said. “We are at our best when we play with emotion and be physical and play in boy’s faces and in the right way. We’ve been pretty flat two nights in a row, and maybe it’s a bit of a disappointment from those games in Calgary and all that, but we cannot apologize for ourselves. We must get better. “

Edmonton started the score four minutes in the opening period as Gagner, and got the chance to play with McDavid on the top of the Oilers, cashing in relentless pressure by covering a backhand shot from the slot for his fourth of the season .

The Oilers made it 2-0 only 76 seconds later when McDavid turned on the jets to dance around a defender and chip in his 30th of the season past Sharks goalkeeper Aaron Dell. It is the fourth consecutive campaign with 30 goals from McDavid.

San Jose took the lead 11 minutes into the match by Meier’s Edenton starter Mikko Koskinen.

The Sharks balanced the game with a power play goal that could be played within two minutes in the first frame, as it was Kane’s turn to give Burns a shot for his 21st of the season.

San Jose took the lead seven minutes in the second period when Letunov won a front fight to get a rebound in the net for his first NHL goal.

The visitors made it 4-2 with seven and a half minutes to play in the middle period when the puck hit the lead and Noesen put it in the goal post.

The Sharks scored their fifth consecutive goal five minutes in the third when Meier shot a one-timer to the top corner before his 18th of the year.

Edmonton finally responded shortly afterwards, when Bear jumped into the game and pulse his fifth.

However, the thought of a comeback ended with eight minutes to play when Meier’s shot for Labanc was in the air.

The Oilers return to action on Saturday when they welcome the Nashville Predators into the city. The sharks are disabled until Monday when they return home to organize the Calgary Flames.

Comments: Edylon’s native Tyler Benson made his NHL debut for the Oilers after recording 101 points in 115 games for Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.