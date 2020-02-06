Meier registers two goals and one assist while Sharks Oilers double with 6-3 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Oilers made it 2-0 only 76 seconds later when McDavid turned on the jets to dance around a defender and chip in his 30th of the season past Sharks goalkeeper Aaron Dell. It is the fourth consecutive campaign with 30 goals from McDavid.

San Jose took the lead 11 minutes into the match by Meier’s Edenton starter Mikko Koskinen.

The Sharks balanced the game with a power play goal that could be played within two minutes in the first frame, as it was Kane’s turn to give Burns a shot for his 21st of the season.

San Jose took the lead seven minutes in the second period when Letunov won a front fight to get a rebound in the net for his first NHL goal.

The visitors made it 4-2 with seven and a half minutes to play in the middle period when the puck hit the lead and Noesen put it in the goal post.

The Sharks scored their fifth consecutive goal five minutes in the third when Meier shot a one-timer to the top corner before his 18th of the year.

Edmonton finally responded shortly afterwards, when Bear jumped into the game and pulse his fifth.

However, the thought of a comeback ended with eight minutes to play when Meier’s shot for Labanc was in the air.

The Oilers return to action on Saturday when they welcome the Nashville Predators into the city. The sharks are disabled until Monday when they return home to organize the Calgary Flames.

Comments: Edmonton resident Tyler Benson made his NHL debut for the Oilers after recording 101 points in 115 games for Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press