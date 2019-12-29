Meier has hat trick, Sharks beat Flyers 6-1 – National

Loading...

SAN JOSE, California – Timo Meier had his first hat-trick in his career, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday night.

Rookies Mario Ferraro and Joel Kellman each scored his first NHL goal, and Patrick Marleau also scored a goal to help the Sharks win for the second time in twelve games.

Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers, who had a winning streak in four games. Carter Hart ended with 23 saves.

With his 12th, 13th and 14th goal of the season, Meier scored a four-time losing streak in his second multi-goal game of the season.

Meier scored 9:21 in the second when he fired a shot from the blue line by Brent Burns, who gave San Jose a 3-0 lead. Meier got his second of the night at 1:36 the third – just 45 seconds after Provorov had the flyers on the scoreboard – when he ended a 2v1 with a backhand from an Evander Kane pass. He ended the hat trick 7:08 left when he typed in a shot from just outside the crease of another pass from Kane.

CANUCKS 3, KINGS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Elias Pettersson scored his fourth goal of the season and Jacob Markstrom scored 49 saves to lead Vancouver.

Jake Virtanen also scored his 11th goal of the season and Tyler Motte had his second for the Canucks.

Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli scored a goal for Los Angeles, who played their second game in two nights after a 3-2 extra-time win in San Jose. Jonathan Quick made 23 parades for the kings.

Markstrom started his ninth consecutive game since December 10, and improved his record to 5: 4-0 during that time when he celebrated his 100th career NHL victory.

Rangers 5, Maple Leafs 4, OT

TORONTO (AP) – Tony DeAngelo scored 51 seconds in extra time when New York completed Toronto's six-game winning streak.

Ryan Strome had two goals and two assists for the Rangers, Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad also scored, and Artemi Panarin got his third assists of the evening when he chose DeAngelo's winner. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 43 shots to help New York for the second time in a row after a 1-3 win.

Auston Matthews scored two goals for Toronto and William Nylander and Pierre Engvall also had goals. Frederik Andersen ended with 33 saves.

The Maple Leafs split 4-2 after two game periods before Engvall diverted a Tyson Barrie shot after 6:22 of the third goal to draw Toronto after a Nylander goal, and Matthews struck the ball 53 seconds before the end ,

HURRICANES 6, CAPITAL LETTER 4

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Warren Foegele continued his outstanding game against Washington with two goals and two assists to lead Carolina.

Lucas Wallmark, Jordan Staal, Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov also scored a goal for the Hurricanes when they struck a losing streak with three losses on the opening night of a home game with seven games. Petr Mrazek stopped 25 shots.

Nic Dowd, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Radko Gudas scored, and John Carlson had two assists for the capitals, who led the NHL with 59 points and won three of their last four games.

PANTHERS 5, RED WING 4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Mike Hoffman had one goal and two assists and Florida overcame two goals to defeat Detroit.

Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly, Dominic Toninato and Anton Stralman contributed to the Panthers' win for the fourth time in five games. Chris Driedger scored 35 saves in his fourth NHL start and improved to 3: 1: 0.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and assist for Detroit, as did Darren Helm, Frans Nielsen and Luke Glendening. The Red Wings have lost five times in a row and are 2: 15-2 in last place. Jimmy Howard, who played his second game after injuring 10 games, stopped 25 shots.

PENGUINS 6, PREDATORS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jake Guentzel’s 1:03 Powerplay goal helped Pittsburgh win against Nashville.

Bryan Rust's first shot missed the goal. Evgeni Malkin collected the puck behind the net and gave it to Güntzel, who put it in the left post for the winning goal.

Rust scored two goals, including a Leernetter, and added two assists when Pittsburgh won in eleven games for the ninth time. Alex Galchenyuk and Kris Letang scored Powerplay goals while Dominik Kahun also scored for Pittsburgh, which has scored in 13 of their last 16 games against Nashville since October 21, 2010.

Evgeni Malkin had three assists to extend his streak to five games, and Matt Murray stopped 44 shots to win in nine starts for the second time.

Mikael Granlund's 100th career goal – and the second of the game – at 8:56 a.m. of the third goal brought the 4: 4 as Nashville recovered from two mistakes with three goals. Viktor Arvidsson scored his third goal in three games, while Craig Smith also scored for the Predators, who have had their second loss in the last five games.

FLASH 5, CANADIAN 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Alex Killorn scored twice, Victor Hedman had four assists and Tampa Bay missed Montreal.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and a template to achieve 800 career points, and Mitchell Stephens scored a goal for the first time in his career to help the Blitz skip Canadians for fourth place in the Atlantic division. Andrei Vasilevskiy scored 39 parades.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Ben Chiarot, Jordan Weal and Max Domi scored goals for Montreal, who has won five times in the last six games. Carey Price stopped 25 shots.

STAR 3, AVALANCHE 2, SUN

DALLAS (AP) – Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov scored and Ben Bishop stopped 41 shots to lead Dallas.

Pavelski opened the shootout with a goal from Philipp Grubauer, and Bishop followed with two saves. Radulov prevailed against Grubauer with a low shot.

Grubauer stopped 38 shots, six of them in overtime. The avalanche killed a power game in overtime.

Tyler Seguin and Denis Gurianov met for the stars. Dallas broke a two-game runner and advanced to third place in the Pacific Division ahead of Winnipeg.

J.T. Compher and Ian Cole met for the Avalanche. Colorado lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1), but finished second in the Pacific.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, COYOTES 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Mark Stone scored two goals and Vegas took sole first place in the Pacific Division for the first time since October 4.

Chandler Stephenson and Paul Stastny also scored goals for the Golden Knights, who have improved to 10: 4: 2 in their last 16 games. Marc-Andre Fleury, who had lost five of his last eight starts and scored 21 goals in his last five games, scored 27 saves in his 454th career win, taking Curtis Joseph for the sixth time in a row.

Michael Grabner scored the only goal for the Coyotes, who scored 13: 3-1 this season in a Powerplay goal, but scored 0: 5 with a man advantage. Antti Raanta started the season for Arizona for the 15th time, but was eliminated in the second round with 1:54 after four goals and 16 hits. Adin Hill, who was recalled on December 20, made 20 saves on his season debut.

