MEGYN Kelly tore former employer NBCUniversal for a double standard over Blackface when she dropped the 2008 “Tropic Thunder” movie last night – but the gigantic media company did not produce the Robert Downey Jr. movie.

Kelly, who saw her NBC chat program fired after appearing to be defending Blackface during a Halloween episode in 2018, tackled the issue after Downey spoke of his controversial role in a recent interview.

Megyn Kelly addressed her blackface scandal last night in a tweet Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Robert Downey Jr. as Kirk Lazarus in ‘Tropic Thunder’. Downey played a white actor who in turn portrayed a black soldier Credit: DreamWorks

The commentator, dumped by the network at the beginning of last year, wrote on Twitter that Downey “carries Blackface for Universal without regret because it” caused a necessary convo. ” Univer: Yay Robert!

“I have never worn a black face, but had one of those ‘necessary convos’ how standard seems to have changed over time,” she continued. “F.U.! Canceled!”

The tweet refers to an item with the title “Why Robert Downey Jr.” has no regrets about wearing blackface in ‘Tropic Thunder’. “

In the film, directed by Ben Stiller, Downey plays a white actor who in turn plays an African-American soldier. Downey received an Oscar nomination for his interpretation of Kirk Lazarus.

Kelly, the old Fox News host, criticizes NBCUniversal for making the film, but “Tropic Thunder” was produced by Paramount Pictures, known in 2008 as Viacom.

Downey spoke about the controversial role of 2008 in a recent interview Credit: PA: Press Association

Kelly, a former Fox News commentator, said goodbye to NBC Credit: AP: Associated Press early last year

“Tropic Thunder” was co-produced by Dreamworks and Red Hour Productions. Universal has distributed a number of DreamWorks films, but that was between 1997 and 2005, according to Newsweek.

Some people were not sympathetic to her beef. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown wrote on Twitter that “this privileged twit still doesn’t understand.”

“The fact that Megyn Kelly believes she should be kept to the same standards as an actor in a farcical comedy tells you everything you need to know about Megyn Kelly,” wrote Collider editor Matt Goldberg.

Downey said extensively about the role of Kirk Lazarus in a recent interview for the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” and said he was initially deeply concerned about the role.

“My mother was shocked,” Downey said, as told by page six. “Bobby, I tell you, I have a bad feeling about this.” I kind of said “yes, me too, mom.” “

Downey stated later in the interview that he had changed his mind and said, “I can uphold the insane, self-concerned hypocrisy of artists and what they think they may occasionally do.”

The actor added that Stiller “knew exactly what the vision for this was, he executed it, it was impossible not to be a shocking nightmare of a movie.”

He said, “90 percent of my black friends were like, dude, that was great.” I cannot disagree with (the other 10 percent), but I know where my heart lies. “

The Sun has contacted the Kelly representative for comments.

