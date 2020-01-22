Meghan shared behind-the-scenes photos of her charity work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unprecedented decision to retire from their roles as senior royals has caused shock waves around the world. According to reports, the queen was unaware of the decision because of the courtiers preventing her grandson from seeing it in advance, crisis talks between the monarch, Prince Philip, Prince William and Harry, and finally statements from Buckingham Palace and Harry himself revealing how they all intend to move forward.

Although they lost their titles in RHS, in January 2019, it was announced that Meghan had been appointed patroness of the National Theater, the Association of Commonwealth Universities and Smart Works.

She also represents The Mayhew, an animal charity. It’s a cause dear to Meghan’s heart, and she has two rescue dogs – Guy, and a black Labrador that is said to be the dog Harry and Meghan adopted together.

This week, Meghan decided to share the behind-the-scenes photos from her recent trip to The Mayhew, and the visit has not been reported before.

Next to the photos of the Duchess in the center, the caption reads: “Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex came to see the incredible people of Mayhew to hear the incredible progress made throughout the period of holidays.

“The Duchess of Sussex, proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understood the link between animal welfare and community well-being, congratulates the residents of Mayhew for the vital work they do every day.

“From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases in the community – @TheMayhew believes in the power of unity and the special bond between humans and animals.”

Meghan was also recently seen at a women’s shelter in Canada. Reportedly, she paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center in Vancouver to “offer support” and “stimulate the minds of staff.”