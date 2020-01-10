Loading...

Meghan McCain doesn’t care that her co-hosts hate her – says Meghan McCain.

After Page Six reported that none of her panelmates on “The View” was speaking to her, McCain tweeted on Friday: “Off to the weekend to pretend my lone wolf as if …” She added a GIF with a Howl added to Wolf.

McCain has been referred to as “the lone wolf” in several reports since we reported that her colleagues – including her friend Abby Huntsman – are fed up with being “rude”. McCain also added “Lone Wolf” to her Twitter biography.

McCain took off the show Thursday and Friday. An insider joked that she was not there because “she has the flu”. Even though she dropped Thursday’s episode, a source near McCain said that it wasn’t there long ago on Friday. “She had to go to DC this weekend to get family things,” said the source.

A source had told us: “None of the ladies are talking to Meghan now. Abby was the last standing woman. It’s bad. Meghan is so rude. Another source added, “Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn’t really like her. Your friendship has deteriorated. “